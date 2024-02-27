Australian Turf Club Tells Race Goers To “Expect It All” Ahead Of 2024 Autumn Racing Carnival

Australian Turf Club invites racing lovers across Australia to Expect It All with the launch of the latest creative campaign to highlight the racing on offer in Sydney at Rosehill Gardens and Royal Randwick.

The campaign, which will officially launch ahead of this year’s Sydney Autumn Racing Carnival, highlights the wide range of incredible experiences on offer with Sydney Racing – from incredible fashion and premium dining experiences through to live, musical entertainment and so much more.

The creative campaign was conceptualised by Australian Turf Club alongside creative agency partner MAXCo.LAB, utilising illustrations by Stuart McLachlan as the basis for a colourful and captivating visual campaign. These colourful elements draw inspiration from the recognisable silks of the jockeys who race on Sydney’s iconic racecourses – combining geometric patterns and vibrant, complementary colours to capture the imagination. Alongside the illustrations by McLachlan, these striking visual references will offer a first look into how racing has evolved, appealing to a new generation who flock to Sydney’s racecourses for the wide variety of experiences on offer for a social day out.

The “Expect It All” consumer campaign was created to encompass and display the range of racing, social and lifestyle, entertainment, premium dining, and fashion touch points that are consistently available during a day out at the races. 2023 consumer data showed 64% of General Admission respondents stated a ‘day out’ was their greatest motivation to attend a raceday, with watching racing still being an important factor in attendance for many, particularly members.

Food, beverage, hospitality, and entertainment key drivers have increased YoY and are establishing themselves as areas with growth indicators and attendance retention potential. The “Expect It All” consumer campaign is successful in driving awareness, interest, and accessibility to these experience pillars.

“Get ready to ‘Expect It All’ with our electrifying new campaign! Designed for the modern racing enthusiast, it’s all about non-stop excitement and unforgettable experiences that captivate the growing number of young racing aficionados drawn to Sydney’s vibrant racecourses,” says Donna Forbes, Head of Commercial at Australian Turf Club.

“Expect It All” will serve as the foundational marketing and creative campaign for the Australian Turf Club across forthcoming Carnivals, including both the 2024 Sydney Autumn Racing Carnival and the 2024 Sydney Everest Carnival, which will bring tens of thousands of people from across the country to Rosehill Gardens and Royal Randwick.