Australian Fashion Council Launches Campaign “Down Under In Front” From Creative Agency Fabric

The Australian Fashion Council (AFC) is championing Australian fashion brands in a new campaign from Fabric.

The campaign, “Down Under In Front”, articulates what people love about Australian fashion; its effortless style, raw nature, boundless optimism and fearless innovation.

https://vimeo.com/757382514

It creatively perpetuates the essence of Australian fashion in a series of stills and motion, and plays on the concept that while “Down Under” is often projected as being on the “other side” of the world, upside down or even a season behind, Australia is in fact in front.

The campaign features designs from Romance Was Born, Dinosaur Designs, Carl Kapp, Alix Higgins, bassike, Jordan Dalah, MNDATORY, Bianca Spender and Nobody Denim, the focus is on stamping Australian Fashion’s rightful place on the global stage.

Fabric creative partner, Keenan Motto, said: “We are honoured to be partnering with the Australian Fashion Council on this initiative to support our homegrown brands in staking a greater share of the international fashion and textile industry.”

The campaign showcases the Australian Fashion Trade Mark, a government funded initiative revealed in May this year at Afterpay Australian Fashion Week.

The Australian Fashion represents a unique vision and progressive values to customers at home and around the world, helping them discover, explore and buy Australian fashion.

The campaign will have a digital first approach supported by presenting partner Vicinity Centres through retail OOH, social, digital display and partnerships.

CEO of AFC, Leila Naja Hibri, said: “No other country in the world has attempted to brand and market its national fashion identity before. Down Under in Front celebrates the joy of our effortless, raw, boundless and fearless creativity and lifestyle. It shows that we are not afraid to break with convention and lead the world in re-imaging the future of fashion.”