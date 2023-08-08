Aussie Sportswear Brand PARK Promotes Women’s Ill-Fitting Sports Kits In Grassroots OOH Campaign

Australian-born impact driven sportswear brand, PARK, is campaigning to stop women playing in ill-fitting fitting kits. Research conducted by the Professional Footballers Australia on behalf of PARK shows 96% of Australian women footballers have had to play in a men’s kit and the brand is declaring “it’s time to play better”.

The integrated campaign created in partnership with Hopeful Monsters sees social, earned and OOH come together to put an end to women being forced to play in mens kits.

To fuel the discussion, PARK partnered with Young Matilda’s and Canberra United player Emma who created a closed WhatsApp group that collected stories from women football players around the world, talking about the consequences that playing in ill-fitting kits has had on them from impacting their confidence, to the way they play the game.

Emma took the discussion public, via the media, TikTok and Instagram, with fellow A-League Women players, Laura Hughes and Annabel Martin, who discussed their personal struggles and challenges they have placed playing in badly fitting kits.

“There are many conversations happening about women’s sport but most are focused on sport at an elite level. Kits that don’t fit are impacting women from elite down to grass roots. This issue can be easily dismissed, so we needed an idea to make people sit up and take notice. When you hear the stories from women of how this is impacting them, you can’t ignore it,” said Katie Barclay, CEO, Hopeful Monsters.

To capitalise on Australia hosting the biggest tournament in football, the campaign targeted fans where they would be – in the pub watching the game. Iconic watering holes like The Lord Gladstone and The Lansdowne were among a number of pubs that supported the grassroots style OOH campaign.

The multi-channel campaign has seen street posters surround the grounds and balconies turned into billboards, mobilising private residences into powerful statements of change. Homes on the way to football venues were targeted for their high traffic locations and their prime real estate; a chance to support a cause that resonated for them.

Co-founder and CEO of PARK, Sam Davy, said: “For too long all the big brands have talked about the need for change but the time for talking is done. It’s time to give every woman the chance to play in a high quality kit that fits and is good for the planet too. It’s time to play better.”

Designed in consultation with women footballers, PARK has released a kit that offers women the chance to choose one that suits their body shape and how they like it to feel when playing. This includes shorts of varying lengths and jerseys specifically fitted and sized for women.

On top of that, the kit is entirely sustainable, created with unique fabrics that elevate technical function while lowering carbon emissions. Using materials like seaweed and 100 percent natural algae treatments remove the need for nasty chemicals other brands use on their clothes, making it better for the player and the environment.