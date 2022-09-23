Aussie Lifestyle Series Selling In The City Set To Premiere October 19

BINGE today announced its first original Lifestyle series Selling in the City will premiere Wednesday, 19 October on BINGE.

Award winning designer Rosie Morley (pictured left) and renowned landscape artist Paddy Milne (pictured right) will elevate the interior and exterior design of Australia’s most in demand inner-city properties, helping young millennials maximise the value of their property to achieve their dream of climbing the property ladder.

Launching with a triple-episode premiere, Selling in the City adds to BINGE’s line-up of shows across reality, lifestyle, drama, true-crime, documentaries, movies and more.

To inspire their designs, Morley and Milne will spend time learning about each local community to better understand what potential buyers love about the area and what they want from a new home.

With this knowledge, together they set out to transform the property through exceptional design and clever solutions, with the goal to increase the market value.

Rosie Morley said: “I have loved the experience of learning about these neighbourhoods and creating contextually relevant outcomes, all with the aim of delivering a sense of elevated design and planning efficiency. Ultimately its about unlocking the potential of these compact homes through strategic design decisions”.

Paddy Milne said: “Creating beautiful gardens and functional outdoor spaces is a passion, I have also really enjoyed finding out about the people and the area and drawing design inspiration from each of the communities”.

BINGE executive director, Alison Hurbert-Burns said: “Selling in the City builds on our slate of the most popular reality and property shows, with a distinctively fresh take focusing on some of Australia’s most popular inner city suburbs.

“Now more than ever, Australian homeowners are looking to add value to their property and understand what potential buyers really want – and this is the series that will help them.

“What I love about this show is how our hosts and expert designers, Rosie and Paddy, immerse themselves in the surrounding neighbourhoods, the history and culture, to better understand what potential buyers are looking for.

“We see this inspiration come through in the cutting-edge redesigns and innovative restorations and clever use of spaces that aim to drive the property’s value up.”

Selling In The City, a 8 x 1-hour Lifestyle Series is produced by Warner Bros International Television Productions (WBITVP) exclusively for the FOXTEL GROUP and premieres Wednesday 19 October on BINGE.

