Aussie Female Founded Dating App Ziinkle Launches Nationwide
Australian Female-founded dating app Ziinkle has officially launched nationwide after a successful capital raise and test launch in NSW.

As of today, Ziinkle is now available for singles all across Australia, solving the issue of dead-end digital profiles one meaningful connection at a time.  Think less mindless swiping and more going on dates and meeting other single people. 

 

Fronted by two fed-up Aussie females, Melanie Leahy and Elisse Alexander, Ziinkle is unlike any other dating app on the market.

The innovative platform allows you to see where other singles are out and about socially in real-time, encouraging you to swap swiping on the couch for locking eyes across the bar.

Ziinkle asks users to add their partner preferences to the app and check in to venues as they go, a contemporary approach that ensures every single can meet ‘the one’ in real life.

