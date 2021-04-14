Asia MarTech Society Appoints Ken Ip As Chairman

Asia MarTech Society Appoints Ken Ip As Chairman
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
The Asia MarTech Society (AMS) has appointed Ken Ip as chairman of its 2021–22 board of directors for a two year term.

An award-winning marketing and brand communications strategist, Ip has previously held several senior roles, from corporate consulting to public affairs advisory, for leading multinationals and conglomerates.

He is currently the group head of marketing at B.S.C. Group, overseeing the digital transformation of its engineering, design, construction, wholesale, and retail business, with a portfolio of more than 200 lifestyle brands.

Based in Hong Kong, Ip is an active keynote speaker, columnist, and regular contributor on MarTech and e-Commerce. He is also an associate professor and the author of two best-selling titles, Life Hacks and Growth Hacks.

Commenting on his new role, Ip said: “I’m honoured to be taking on the chairmanship for the AMS and excited to carry on the excellent work laid by my predecessor.

“We will continue to advocate for our growing membership’s varied needs and strive to be a positive contributor to the MarTech society through more initiatives and collaboration.”

Ken has agreed to take up the role on a voluntary basis and will roll up his sleeves and work with the team to champion the cause of co-creating the future of MarTech in Asia.

