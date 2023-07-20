ARN Launches “iHeart Tassie” With Hobart 7HO Newsreader Britt Aylen

ARN Launches “iHeart Tassie” With Hobart 7HO Newsreader Britt Aylen
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    ARN has announced the next phase of its regional news expansion plans with the launch of iHeart Tassie.

    iHeart Tassie is a weekly news series delivering in-depth coverage of current issues impacting the local Tasmanian community.

    Produced and presented by Hobart 7HO Breakfast Newsreader Britt Aylen (featured image), the series launches tomorrow and can be heard each Friday morning across ARN’s heritage Tasmanian stations.

    Additionally, each 20-minute episode is available as a weekly podcast providing on demand access for audiences.

    The inaugural episode of iHeart Tassie is titled “Tassie, The Roadkill Capital” and delves into the alarming statistic of half a million animals that tragically lose their lives on Tasmanian roads each year.

    Britt Aylen said: “I am honoured to be part of the iHeart Tassie news series. This platform allows us to bring attention to crucial local issues that deserve broader awareness and share local stories that matter to Tasmanians. Through in-depth investigation and storytelling, we aim to engage and educate our audience, fostering a stronger sense of community and understanding.”

    Fiona Ellis-Jones, head of news & information at ARN, emphasised the network’s commitment to regional newsrooms, saying: “Through iHeart Tassie, we aim to deepen our connection with the local community, keeping them informed and engaged on pressing issues. We will continue to showcase our talented journalists and expand our on-air and digital offerings for regional audiences, ensuring our listeners receive the local news they both need and deserve.”

    The launch of iHeart Tassie follows the successful introduction of an extended local news bulletin and podcast in South Australia’s Spencer Gulf and Eyre Peninsula regions.  These initiatives are part of ARN’s comprehensive expansion plans that will see similar formats introduced across all of ARN’s regional markets.

    iHeart Tassie will commence on air tomorrow morning on ARN’s heritage stations LAFM, 7AD, 7BU, 7SD, 7XS as well as Hot AC stations 7HOFM, Chilli FM, Sea FM Devonport and Sea FM Burnie.

    It is also now available as a podcast via ARN’s free iHeart app or wherever you get your podcasts.

