ARN Celebrates International Women’s Day With Multiple Special Guests & Programs

ARN is marking International Women’s Day across its metro stations by celebrating female artists, interviews with inspirational and influential women and bespoke programming in line with this year’s theme, #BreakTheBias.

Highlights across the network include on-air, and off-air teams from Sydney’s KIIS 1065 and Melbourne’s KIIS 101.1, including Jackie O, Lauren Phillips, Kate Langbroek, Monty Dimond, Yumi Stynes, Brittany Hockley, and Laura Byrne joining forces to record a video of Emmy Mel’s version of “I Am Woman”.

In Perth, 96FM is broadcasting a 90-minute feature from midday called The Ladies That Rock, hosted by Lisa from The Bunch and Kendall from Nights and Weekends.

The programme will honour musical heroes and feature interviews with four iconic Perth women; co-host of 7News Susannah Carr, world-renowned burns specialist, former Australian of The Year Dr Fiona Wood, former Foreign Minister Julie Bishop and 9News WA host, Monika Kos.

In Adelaide, Mix102.3’s The Ali Clarke Breakfast Show will be speaking to local inspirational women, playing all-female music throughout the show, and showcasing female sports stories.

And in Brisbane, KIIS 97.3 Robin Terry & Kip will feature only female artists during their breakfast show, and the 3PM Pick Up, hosted by an all-female team, Monty Dimond, Yumi Stynes and Kate Langbroek, will integrate the theme into their show.

It’s not only the women getting involved either, as Will McMahon from the national KIIS Drive show, Will & Woody will read out a special letter dedicated to his partner Mim, as they prepare for the birth of their first child.

Across the Pure Gold Network, Melbourne’s GOLD104.3 will feature different women in music every hour across the day, and in Sydney, 107.1 WSFM has created a vignette package featuring incredible female artists including Stevie Nicks, Annie Lennox, Deborah Harry, Madonna, Pink, and Kylie Minogue talking about International Women’s Day and their experiences of being a woman in music.

iHeartRadio is also celebrating women across music and culture with promos on all iHeart stations and artist vignettes on all iHeart & DAB 80s stations, iHeartCountry & iHeartAustralia.

Australians can also watch a special iHeartMedia and SeeHer celebration placing gender equality centre stage. The first-ever one-hour special event will highlight three successful and influential artists in music with interviews from Alicia Keys, Avril Lavigne and Maren Morris.

The live one-hour streamed event will dive into the lives of these three leading female artists – from their girlhood dreams and the mentors who inspired them to achieve those goals and become leaders and role models for future generations.

See Her Hear Her will be live-streamed on Tuesday, 8 March at 8 PM ET/ Wednesday, 9 March at 12 PM AEDT and available to view on iHeartRadio’s YouTube for 12 months.

Over the past 12 months, ARN has been evolving its culture, striving for more than just gender diversity. In the next year, it will be establishing a clear roadmap for achieving equal gender representation in leadership roles.

Currently, 52 per cent of ARN employees are female, with 41 per cent of people in leadership roles are held by women.