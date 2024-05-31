Armor All Revs Up For A Product Refresh Across Australia

Armor All Revs Up For A Product Refresh Across Australia
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Armor All has unveiled a dynamic new look as it rolled out a brand refresh across the Australian market, in alignment with its global packaging evolution.

The brand’s transformation saw the Armor All core line of products and product ranges, Armor All Ultra Shine, Armor All Extreme, and Armor All Ultra Shield, shed their black and gold packaging for a vibrant orange hue.

The Armor All brand mission is to empower people to effectively clean, shine, protect, and freshen their cars and discover the enthusiast within. The packaging redesign makes it brilliantly simple for every customer to find the right Armor All product for every task.

The bright new look will arrive on shelves in Australia from August 2024 to aid the shopper experience and ensure Armor All product uses and purposes are crystal clear for its valued customers. Research has shown that, by ramping up the distinctive orange colour on the pack, shoppers are likely to find the brand’s products on the shelf up to 19 per cent faster than before.

Designed to resonate with consumers and future-proof the brand, the new label leads with the logo, elevating its presence on the pack. It is supported by colour cues that help guide product benefits and tasks. Moreover, the new packaging contains an increased percentage of recycled materials and uses high-density polyethylene bottles, which are fully recyclable.

The Armor All interior product range has been designed to perk up leather and refresh plastic and vinyl surfaces with cleaning wipes, disinfectants, protectants, and accessories. Meanwhile, the exterior product lineup of sprays and waxes ensures cars stay showroom-ready, rain or shine.




