Are You Paying Attention? Yahoo & Amplify Intelligence Partner In Programmatic Buying Market First

On Friday, Yahoo held a private, press-only upfronts session in Sydney where the adtech and publishing firm told attendees about its grand plans for the year ahead — chief among them was a partnership with Dr Karen Nelson-Field’s Amplified Intelligence.

The new partnership would see Amplified Intelligence’s attentionPROVE measurement solution become available to advertisers using Yahoo DSP in Australia, allowing them to measure the effectiveness of their attention planning within their programmatic buying.

The attentionPROVE solution enables agencies and brands to leverage active and passive human attention seconds to optimise impact, performance and cost-effectiveness in real-time and based on the largest real-human dataset globally, with more than 100,000 individual people and more than 400 million data points.

“Attention has rapidly become a vital component of the media planning ecosystem, and this partnership is a major milestone in advancing its use,” said Andrew Gilbert, director of platforms, AUSEA at Yahoo.

“All of the major holding groups in Australia use Amplified Intelligence’s data as part of their planning process. Adding programmatic measurement creates a significant opportunity for them to move past just high-level planning and get deeper insights into their programmatic investment across desktop, mobile, tablet, and Connected TV”.

Yahoo also announced that its DSP would work seamlessly with a range of new partners including Adobe, Salesforce, Tealium CDP and Converson API and MParticle. It would also be offering Sales Lift analysis through a new partnership with Flybuys Unpacked and Brand Lift studies through a new partnership with Lucid by Cint.

The company also revealed Yahoo Backstage. This system would offer media buyers a direct path to connected TV inventory following Yahoo’s newly penned partnerships with FreeWheel, Magnite, Publica by IAS and Samba TV.

“To date, we’ve seen uptake for our Advanced TV suite by nine different agency groups and over 150 brands that want to understand the true incrementality of their media investment alongside linear TV,” explained Gilbert.

“We’re not just challenging our partners to think about what’s next with Advanced TV investment, we’re also partnering more deeply with them in their own technology stacks, to help enable greater integration and growth for their businesses”.

This Yahoo Backstage system would simplify CTV supply paths, boosting earnings for publishers and advertisers and reducing carbon emissions due to reducing the amount of data being sent back and forth through different SSPs.

In that vein, Yahoo revealed a new partnership with Good-Loop to give advertisers access to more environmentally friendly programmatic inventory. Good-Loop’s carbon scoring ranks domains in supply-side platforms (SSPs) based on their carbon score. Through this partnership, advertisers and agencies buying via the Yahoo DSP will now have access to the marketplaces that rank in the top 25 per cent of Good-Loop’s scoring.

“Becoming carbon neutral is an industry-wide challenge, and Yahoo is making sustainability a priority by offering advertisers access to more green media through our partnership with Good-Loop,” said Elizabeth Herbst-Brady, chief revenue officer at Yahoo.

“Good-Loop’s carbon scoring provides advertisers with information about each publisher’s carbon footprint, allowing them to make more informed choices when it comes to the environmental impact of their ad campaigns. This improves the advertiser’s decision process, while also acting as an incentive for publishers to reduce carbon emissions, whether through supply path optimisation or improving infrastructure.”

General Mills, PepsiCo, Nestle, Unilever and Toyota are already using Good-Loop’s system.