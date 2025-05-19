Are Media Snatches Up Nisar Malik From Nine Network

Are Media have announced the appointment of Nisar Malik as head of sales, Victoria, effective May 26, 2025.

With over 25 years of experience across digital, television and cross-platform sales, Nisar will play a pivotal role in Are Media’s continued digital transformation.

In his new role, Nisar will lead sales operations in Victoria, driving growth across Are Media’s portfolio, which spans digital, print and programmatic solutions. Reporting directly to director of sales, Anna Quinn, he will work closely with Are Media’s sales leadership team to execute the company’s omnichannel strategy and expand its reach across media platforms.

Nisar has held senior roles at Nine Network, where he was a group business director, and at ViacomCBS (now Paramount) as national sales director. He has also worked as sports sales director at Network Ten.

“We’re thrilled to have Nisar on board”, said Quinn. “His deep experience in digital and integrated media solutions, combined with his leadership and commercial expertise, will be instrumental as we continue to evolve our advertising offerings and meet the growing demand for more dynamic, connected solutions.”

“Nisar’s expertise in driving digital transformation is perfectly aligned with our vision to grow Are Media’s digital footprint and deliver innovative, integrated media solutions to clients. His leadership will be a key driver of growth and innovation as we continue to lead the way in Australia’s media landscape.”

“I’m excited to join Are Media at such a transformative time for the company”, commented Nisar on his appointment.

“With its incredible portfolio of trusted brands and its recently announced partnership with Dotdash Meredith, Are Media’s position as Australia’s #1 women’s lifestyle publisher offers an unmatched opportunity to innovate and deliver powerful, integrated solutions to clients. I look forward to contributing to Are Media’s continued growth and digital evolution.”