Archibald Williams Wins NBA Digital, Activation & Fan Engagement Accounts For APAC

Independent brand and digital agency, Archibald Williams (AW) has been appointed to lead the NBA account across the APAC region.

The NBA is one of the most prestigious sporting leagues in the world and basketball is one of the fastest-growing sports in Australia. Effective immediately, AW said it was “excited” to work across all digital, activation, and fan engagement comms to encourage people to watch, wear and play the game.

With a proud history of some of Australia’s most effective sports marketing for the NRL, A-Leagues and, more recently the Brisbane Broncos, AW will use its brand and customer expertise to not only fan the flames of the die-hard fans but recruit new ones too. Their remit is across all digital, activation, and ATL comms.

Co-founder Bram Williams said: “I thought I’d done it all in my career, but getting to partner with the NBA is a very proud moment, and being custodians of this brand in the region is a true honour.”

This caps off a big year for Archibald Williams after winning work on Luna Park, Breville, The University of Sydney, the Brisbane Broncos and expanded project work for News Corp and Mastercard.