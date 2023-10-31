Archetype Announces Key Leadership Changes in Australia

Archetype, a global strategic communications brand, has announced key changes to its leadership team in Australia, reflecting the company’s dedication to enhancing its client services and furthering its strategic goals.

In a strategic move to bolster its integrated marketing expertise, Archetype is delighted to welcome Jillian Nalty (lead image) as Principal Consultant. Jillian brings with her a wealth of experience in brand marketing, having held key positions in various leading agencies, including 180LA, Droga5 and M&CSaatchi. Her global agency experience, coupled with a profound understanding of brand marketing, will be instrumental in delivering end-to-end solutions to the agency’s clients.

In addition to Jillian’s appointment, Archetype has also promoted Christos Tzortzis to the role of Senior Account Director. Christos’ commitment and dedication to his clients has been instrumental in driving their communications success. Over more than four years with the agency, he has been involved in shaping communication strategies for Oracle, Shopify, and Palo Alto Networks. Christos’s promotion signifies Archetype’s commitment to nurturing and advancing talent within the organisation.

“This investment in our leadership team signifies our commitment to growth, innovation, and delivering unmatched service to our clients,” said Alice Smith, deputy managing director Archetype Sydney. “By bringing together Jillian Nalty’s extensive integrated expertise with the promotion of Christos Tzortzis as a core consultant in our communications team, we will enhance our capabilities and bring deeper perspectives across our integrated marcoms services”.

The evolution in Sydney’s leadership team reflects Archetype’s commitment to providing top-notch strategic communication solutions and delivering exceptional results for its clients.