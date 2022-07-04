Apex Car Rentals Unveils “Making Extra Ordinary” Via Host/Havas

Car rental company, Avis Budget Group, has unveiled its new creative for its Apex Car Rentals brand, with a launch campaign via agency partner Host/Havas.

The work celebrates Apex’s platform positioning of “Making Extra Ordinary”, focusing on the brand’s reputation for turning all those hidden extras you normally have to pay for into an ordinary and upfront part of their offering – such as no additional charges for drivers aged under 25 years and no one way fees, extra driver fees or booking fees.

Running across BVOD, online, programmatic outdoor, social video (TikTok in NZ) and digital display, the new campaign further cements Apex Car Rentals as a leading brand providing value for money for its customers in both Australia and New Zealand.

Avis Budget group head of marketing, product & PR, Pacific, Vanessa Wolczak said, “From launching in one location at Brisbane airport 10 years ago, to having locations in most Australian states, Apex Car Rentals is at the forefront of providing value for money for our customers.

“Apex Car Rental customers choose us as they know that when they book their vehicle, there are no hidden costs. This campaign really cements the messaging of simple, transparent pricing, where extras come as standard.”

Host/Havas senior creative, Pete Sherrah added, “There’s nothing worse than not knowing what you’re going to end up paying when renting a car. Apex is a trusted brand in New Zealand and is now a formidable player in the Aussie car rental market because they give you everything you need and nothing you don’t. Much like our awesome client partners. We’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with the team to get this work into market and cut through a cluttered category.”