Anzu & IAS Launch Measurement Solution To Validate 3D In-Game Media Quality

Anzu and Integral Ad Science (IAS) have launched the industry’s first solution that measures viewability and invalid traffic (IVT) across 2D and 3D gaming environments and tracks them within the IAS Signal platform.

The new measurement system is designed for programmatic and direct buys for display and video ads and spans mobile, PC, and console gaming platforms and provides advertisers with additional trust and confidence when investing in-game. It builds on the in-game measurement system for mobile environments that the companies created last year.

The new offering has been created with the updated intrinsic in-game advertising guidelines by the Interactive Advertising Bureau and the Media Rating Council last year.

“When founding Anzu, we knew that for in-game to succeed, advertisers would need a robust and transparent way to measure their success and be able to compare it to other mediums, which is why this area has been a core focus for us as a business from day one,” said Ben Fenster, the company’s co-founder and chief product officer.

“It’s been great to work together with IAS on this first-to-market solution which marks a significant step forward in how measurement is done within the in-game advertising space.”

“We know that gaming is one of the most compelling environments for advertisers because consumers bring passion, focus, and dedication when they are playing,” added Yannis Dosios, IAS’ chief commercial officer.

“Our expanded partnership with Anzu brings IAS’s powerful viewability and invalid traffic measurement products to in-game 3D settings for the first time, demonstrating our leadership in the gaming space while providing marketers with even greater levels of transparency and actionable data to deliver results for their campaigns.”