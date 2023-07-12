Anzu & IAS Launch Measurement Solution To Validate 3D In-Game Media Quality

Cheerful Asian gamer celebrating his success after winning in video game over PC in gaming club.
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Anzu and Integral Ad Science (IAS) have launched the industry’s first solution that measures viewability and invalid traffic (IVT) across 2D and 3D gaming environments and tracks them within the IAS Signal platform.

The new measurement system is designed for programmatic and direct buys for display and video ads and spans mobile, PC, and console gaming platforms and provides advertisers with additional trust and confidence when investing in-game. It builds on the in-game measurement system for mobile environments that the companies created last year.

The new offering has been created with the updated intrinsic in-game advertising guidelines by the Interactive Advertising Bureau and the Media Rating Council last year.

“When founding Anzu, we knew that for in-game to succeed, advertisers would need a robust and transparent way to measure their success and be able to compare it to other mediums, which is why this area has been a core focus for us as a business from day one,” said Ben Fenster, the company’s co-founder and chief product officer.

“It’s been great to work together with IAS on this first-to-market solution which marks a significant step forward in how measurement is done within the in-game advertising space.”

“We know that gaming is one of the most compelling environments for advertisers because consumers bring passion, focus, and dedication when they are playing,” added Yannis Dosios, IAS’ chief commercial officer.

“Our expanded partnership with Anzu brings IAS’s powerful viewability and invalid traffic measurement products to in-game 3D settings for the first time, demonstrating our leadership in the gaming space while providing marketers with even greater levels of transparency and actionable data to deliver results for their campaigns.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

Anzu IAS

Latest News

ABC Causes A Scandal For A Depicting A Trans Girl In Its Cartoon
  • Media

ABC Causes A Scandal For A Depicting A Trans Girl In Its Cartoon

An ABC cartoon showing a 10-year-old boy wishing to take puberty-blockers and transition to being female has received global backlash. The ABC shared the cartoon on its social media on Monday, with the caption “Meet Sapphire, a transgender child.” Sapphire tells her touching story in the the two-minute cartoon where she explains that she will […]

Opinion

by Nehir Hatipoglu

Nehir Hatipoglu
AWARD Gold Pencil Winners To Be Announced On 17 August
  • Advertising

AWARD Gold Pencil Winners To Be Announced On 17 August

The AWARD Awards winners are set to be announced in a virtual and in-person event next month as part of This Way Up, Australia’s Advertising Festival of Creativity, taking place at Sydney’s Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA). The Bronze and Silver winners will be revealed on Tuesday 15 and Wednesday 16 August in two virtual […]

ACMA Could “Abuse” Proposed Misinformation Law: Meta
  • Technology

ACMA Could “Abuse” Proposed Misinformation Law: Meta

Meta’s head of public policy in Australia, Josh Machin, has told a Senate inquiry that a proposed law that would give the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) ways to punish tech firms for spreading misinformation online could be open for “abuse.” Manchin told the inquiry that the law “empowers the ACMA to, for example, […]

News Corp & Coles Feed Those In Need This Winter
  • Marketing

News Corp & Coles Feed Those In Need This Winter

News Corp Australia’s food network, including leading food media brand taste.com.au, will support food rescue organisation SecondBite’s annual Winter Appeal for the second year. SecondBite’s Winter Appeal, in partnership with Coles, begins today and News Corp Australia’s food brands have launched an editorial campaign supporting the charity initiative, highlighting its work and encouraging consumers to donate […]

Pregnant woman standing in the kitchen drinking a glass of water while preparing breakfast.
  • Media

Diets Are Leaving Aussie Women Nutritionally Unprepared For Pregnancy

New research revealed today that only a quarter (27 per cent) of current or aspiring mums are consuming specific nutrition important to a healthy pregnancy. Almost half of all women (44 per cent) actively trying to conceive (TTC) also said they don’t understand what to eat to access the nutrients they need for a healthy […]