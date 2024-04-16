Anthony Ellis Promoted To CEO Of Publicis Media Exchange

Publicis Groupe Australia and New Zealand has announced the promotion of Anthony Ellis (lead image) to the new position of chief executive officer for Publicis Media Exchange (PMX) in Australia and New Zealand.

As CEO of the Groupe’s media investment arm in Australia and New Zealand, Ellis will continue to drive the Groupe’s’ client-centric approach by embracing marketplace innovation and leveraging the scale of the global PMX practice to deliver tailored investment solutions. His remit will also be expanded to include Publicis Groupe’s Sport & Entertainment division (PSE) in Australia and New Zealand, and he will continue to report into Publicis Groupe ANZ CEO Michael Rebelo.

Effective immediately, Ellis steps up from his current position as managing director at PMX ANZ, a role he has held for the past three years. Prior to this, he worked as chief investment officer at Zenith Media for close to 20 years, beginning in 2001.

“Since taking on the role of Managing Director for PMX in 2020, Anthony has continued to build upon our strong relationships with media partners and clients through his ongoing evolution and innovation of our trading and investment practice. He has also built a world-class team that strives to look for new ways to add value to our media agencies and our clients,” said Michael Rebelo, Publicis Groupe ANZ CEO.

“With his deep understanding of the media marketplace and our clients’ needs, Anthony is well positioned to supercharge our investment offerings in Australia and New Zealand, leading the first-class PMX team he has built to deliver modern solutions that create and drive new levels of scale and client value,” said Ching Ian, PMX APAC CEO.

“Redesigning Publicis Groupe ANZ’s media investment product with the ambition to drive growth for our clients in a rapidly changing media environment has been both a challenging and extremely rewarding task. As part of the Groupe’s connected culture, I look forward to continuing to work alongside our PMX talent globally and our media agencies in ANZ to further evolve our strategic investment capability. I am also excited by the opportunity to lead our already successful Sports and Entertainment division into the next phase of growth, as creating visible impact for brands becomes even more important,” said Ellis.