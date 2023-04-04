Anthem Acquires Studio Jack And Appoints New Creative Director

Anthem announced the acquisition of creative agency, Studio Jack, alongside managing creative director, Jarrod Carland joining Anthem as a partner.

Carland (featured image) set up Studio Jack in 2009 and quickly established a reputation within the arts and culture sector for ideas and spectacular work that resonated with audiences for a range of top-tier clients including Opera Australia, Sydney Theatre Company, Arts Centre Melbourne and Sydney Opera House.

His experience at an international level across many aspects of the industry further strengthens Anthem’s position and offering as the premium entertainment consultancy in Australia. Studio Jack’s existing clients will also come over to Anthem.

Carland said: “Now that the entertainment industry is well and truly back after years of upheaval, the time is right to take this major step in my career. I’m excited to find new and engaging ways to connect people to live entertainment. I am incredibly proud of Studio Jack’s track record of success and very motivated about what we can do as part of the elite team at Anthem”.

Carland is now ‘Partner, Creative & Innovation’ and joins Anthem’s leadership team that includes, managing partner, Amy Maiden, Kate Macdonald ‘Partner, Marketing & Operations’ and Deborah Furnival ‘Partner, Finance & Corporate’.

Also joining the Anthem team is long time Studio Jack Digital art director, Sea-Maree Hall, strengthening Anthem’s design team with specific expertise in digital design.

Anthem’s founder, Vas Katos, added: “Jarrod Carland is renowned as a standout brand creative leader within the performing arts industry. We are thrilled to have him join Anthem and along with the rest of our team, will provide our incredible client partners with unparalleled thinking and execution”.