Anika Wells Ascends As New Communications Minister With Major Media Reforms On The Horizon

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has reshuffled cabinet, appointing former sport minister Anika Wells to the role of Communications Minister.

Former Communications Minister, Michelle Rowland, has stepped into the role of Attorney-General, a role that requires a law degree.

With the 2032 Olympics on the horizon, Albanese said that Wells’ background makes her a perfect fit for the role.

“Anika has played a really important role in getting that together, so that will be an important part of her remit,” said Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

“I’ve got people I think who are in the best positions,” Albanese said. “I think we’ve got the right people in the right places.”

Wells takes on a role with many unresolved issues still on the table. One of the most pressing is the government’s long-promised crackdown on gambling advertisements, which was put on ice earlier this year until after the next federal election.

The proposed reforms, including a cap on radio and TV ads, a live sport ban, and social media restrictions, have faced strong opposition from broadcasters, bookmakers, and major sporting codes.

While Rowland had championed the changes following a 2023 parliamentary inquiry, her office recently confirmed the reforms were taking “longer than hoped,” prompting concern they may be shelved indefinitely.

Wells will also be responsible for implementing the government’s newly unveiled news bargaining incentive, a major policy aimed at forcing digital platforms to pay Australian publishers for news content.

Under the plan, platforms such as Meta and Google will face a charge based on Australian revenue, which can be offset if they strike commercial deals with local publishers. The move is designed to close loopholes in the existing News Media Bargaining Code and stop platforms from walking away from voluntary agreements.

Wells will also inherit responsibility for one of the most contentious legislative moves of the year: the federal government’s new law banning Australians under 16 from accessing social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat and Facebook.

Passed late last year, the legislation aims to safeguard the mental health of young people, following tragic cases of cyberbullying and suicide. While major parties united to push the bill through before the year’s end, it faced fierce opposition from the Greens and crossbenchers who slammed it as rushed and poorly scrutinised.

Critics, however, warned the measure may be more symbolic than practical, with enforcement challenges and concerns it sidelines more comprehensive reform. Wells will now be tasked with overseeing its rollout ahead of its implementation at the end of next year.

With a growing list of politically charged and high-stakes issues on her desk, Anika Wells steps into the Communications portfolio at a pivotal moment for the Albanese government. Balancing industry pressure, public expectation, and legislative complexity, Wells’ tenure is bound to test both her policy acumen and political resolve.