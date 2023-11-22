Amazon Australia ‘Tanya From Accounts’ To Promote Black Friday

Amazon Australia is teaming up with much-loved Australian comedian and presenter, Tanya Hennessy, who has taken up a new role in service of time poor Aussie shoppers as ‘Tanya from Accounts’.

Hennessy has ditched her day job and donned her finest business attire, and in the guise of ‘Tanya from Accounts’, will be on hand to help busy Aussie shoppers make the most of the Amazon Australia Black Friday Sale by blocking out time in the virtual calendars of those who may require an unquestionable and very official meeting in the diary – while they shop the deals.

The service is announced as Amazon kicks off its longest ever Black Friday Sale, running for fourteen whole days, live now until 11:59 AEDT, 3 December. Amazon Australia’s longest ever sale comes at a time when shoppers are really looking for value, with new research commissioned by Amazon Australia revealing a massive 91 per cent of Australians are being more considered with all purchases due to cost of living pressures, and using annual sales like Black Friday to save on bigger ticket items (78 per cent).

Value conscious Aussies are working hard to ensure they’re getting the best bang for their buck with 66% comparing prices and deals across retailers, 56 per cent looking into multiple brands and models of products to compare prices and details, and almost half (49 per cent) checking buyer reviews online before hitting the buy button.

General manager at Amazon Australia Matthew Benham said, “Our Black Friday Sale is the longest we have ever run as we want to ensure shoppers have the chance to get ahead of the holiday season. This Black Friday, we’ve called in a professional (-ish looking person), ‘Tanya from Accounts’ to help Aussies shake off any shopping stress by giving them the chance to lock in dedicated time to discover bargains and shop, plus for a number of shoppers, a good laugh too.”