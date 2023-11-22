Amazon Australia ‘Tanya From Accounts’ To Promote Black Friday

Amazon Australia ‘Tanya From Accounts’ To Promote Black Friday
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



Amazon Australia is teaming up with much-loved Australian comedian and presenter, Tanya Hennessy, who has taken up a new role in service of time poor Aussie shoppers as ‘Tanya from Accounts’.

Hennessy has ditched her day job and donned her finest business attire, and in the guise of ‘Tanya from Accounts’, will be on hand to help busy Aussie shoppers make the most of the Amazon Australia Black Friday Sale by blocking out time in the virtual calendars of those who may require an unquestionable and very official meeting in the diary – while they shop the deals.

The service is announced as Amazon kicks off its longest ever Black Friday Sale, running for fourteen whole days, live now until 11:59 AEDT, 3 December. Amazon Australia’s longest ever sale comes at a time when shoppers are really looking for value, with new research commissioned by Amazon Australia revealing a massive 91 per cent of Australians are being more considered with all purchases due to cost of living pressures, and using annual sales like Black Friday to save on bigger ticket items (78 per cent).

Value conscious Aussies are working hard to ensure they’re getting the best bang for their buck with 66% comparing prices and deals across retailers, 56 per cent looking into multiple brands and models of products to compare prices and details, and almost half (49 per cent) checking buyer reviews online before hitting the buy button.

General manager at Amazon Australia Matthew Benham said, “Our Black Friday Sale is the longest we have ever run as we want to ensure shoppers have the chance to get ahead of the holiday season. This Black Friday, we’ve called in a professional (-ish looking person), ‘Tanya from Accounts’ to help Aussies shake off any shopping stress by giving them the chance to lock in dedicated time to discover bargains and shop, plus for a number of shoppers, a good laugh too.”




Please login with linkedin to comment

Amazon Australia black friday

Latest News

Saatchi & Saatchi Delivers #FindGary Campaign For Vodafone
  • Campaigns

Saatchi & Saatchi Delivers #FindGary Campaign For Vodafone

Vodafone has unveiled a new brand campaign via Saatchi & Saatchi that celebrates the notion that when you need to move fast, do it with Vodafone. Over the last three years Vodafone has revolutionised its mobile network, more than tripling its 5G coverage – which means customers enjoy a faster, bigger and more reliable network […]

Social Media Manager Tops List Of “Lazy Girl Jobs”, As Media Roles Dominate Top 10
  • Media

Social Media Manager Tops List Of “Lazy Girl Jobs”, As Media Roles Dominate Top 10

If COVID gave us anything (conspiracy theories aside), it put renewed focused on our working lives, delivering new terms to the lexicon such as WFH, the great resignation, quiet quitting and lazy girl jobs. The later (also known as ‘snail girl’) was coined by American social media commentator Gabrielle Judge who claimed it wasn’t to […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Former OMD Chief People Officer Martin Cowie Sets Out On His Own With New Coaching Business
  • Advertising

Former OMD Chief People Officer Martin Cowie Sets Out On His Own With New Coaching Business

Martin Cowie, OMD’s former chief people officer for more than a decade, has departed the Omnicom agency to set out on his own with consultancy Cowie Coaching. Cowie Coaching will offer clients a slice of Cowie’s significant experience, training them to become better leaders, managers and, ultimately, people. With more than 30 years of experience […]

Special Unveils Giant-Sized Activation For Coopers
  • Media

Special Unveils Giant-Sized Activation For Coopers

Coopers is ushering in a celebration of ‘locality’, with the launch of a new multi-touchpoint campaign from Special Australia. Coopers, the last locally owned and operated big-beer brand in the country, announced the findings to celebrate ‘Local, Everywhere’, a campaign set to mark the brand’s place as the local beer of Australia. Because although Coopers […]

Katherine Davison Named Editor Of WHO
  • Media

Katherine Davison Named Editor Of WHO

Are Media has announced the appointment of Katherine Davison as editor of WHO, the country’s most trusted celebrity news and entertainment brand. Davison joins WHO on Monday 27 November from the Seven Network’s 7NEWS.com.au, where she has been Managing Editor, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Commercial Editorial since September 2021. Davison started at 7NEWS.com.au in 2019 as […]

Laura Popa Joins 72andSunny As Head Of Brand
  • Advertising

Laura Popa Joins 72andSunny As Head Of Brand

Laura Popa (lead image) has joined the 72andSunny team as head of brand, working alongside the leadership team to grow and lead the agency and run the account service and project management teams. Ross Berthinussen, president, 72andSunny ANZ, said: “As a people first business, Laura’s philosophy around galvanising teams, building culture and partnering with clients […]

From Barbie To Taylor Swift: These Were The Top 6 Cultural Moments That Shaped 2023
  • Media

From Barbie To Taylor Swift: These Were The Top 6 Cultural Moments That Shaped 2023

2023 has been a massive year with huge shifts in the cultural landscape that have had a flow-on effect on the advertising and media landscape. Warning: this article discusses rape, sexual assault, domestic violence and murder. The Me Too movement. Elon Musk buying Twitter. The Death of Princess Diana. September 11th 2001. These massive cultural […]

Claxon Wins Deloitte 2023 QLD State Championship Award
  • Marketing

Claxon Wins Deloitte 2023 QLD State Championship Award

Claxon has won the 2023 QLD State Championship award and achieved the number 28 on the overall prestigious Deloitte Tech Fast 50 Awards last week. Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 program recognises, profiles and celebrates Australia’s fastest-growing tech companies. Now in its 23rd year, it ranks the nation’s top 50 public and private tech companies based […]

News.com.au Named No.1 Digital News Brand For 10th Month Running
  • Media

News.com.au Named No.1 Digital News Brand For 10th Month Running

News.com.au has been named Australia’s number one digital news brand for the 10th consecutive month, according to latest rankings from Ipsos iris for October 2023. With the largest audience in the News category in Australia, news.com.au delivered an audience of 12.706 million, up 7.6 per cent month-on-month. With a margin of 896,000 ahead of the […]

Gravity Media & SX Global Take FIM Supercross Championship Global
  • Media

Gravity Media & SX Global Take FIM Supercross Championship Global

Gravity Media and SX Global have confirmed a broadcast and technology partnership to deliver coverage of the upcoming Australian round of the FIM World Supercross Championship across multiple international territories. Gravity Media Australia will provide sixteen camera coverage, including speciality cameras, in a broadcast and technical collaboration to deliver the all-screen production of the World […]

10-Year-Old Girl Pens Scribbly Pizza Hut Supercar Livery, Via WiredCo.
  • Campaigns

10-Year-Old Girl Pens Scribbly Pizza Hut Supercar Livery, Via WiredCo.

WiredCo. and Pizza Hut have announced the winner of a nationwide search to find an artist to create the official artwork on Pizza Hut Racing’s Camaro Supercar. Grace Lewis, a 10-year-old primary school student, won the prize and will see her artwork adorn the Camaro at debut in the final round of the 2024 Supercars Championship on […]

The Company We Keep Bolsters South-East Asia Offering With Three New Hires
  • Marketing

The Company We Keep Bolsters South-East Asia Offering With Three New Hires

Independent full sensory experience agency, The Company We Keep (The CWK), has strengthened its South-East Asia (SEA) team with the addition of three new hires, including a Project Director and two Project Managers. Lead Image: Left to Right: Deon Tan, Tam Xu, Victor Darmawan, Nicole Pow Based in The CWK’s recently opened Singapore hub, newly […]