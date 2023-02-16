Always Human Nabs Monica Plaza As Senior Social Account Manager

Sports and entertainment marketing agency Always Human has announced the appointment of senior social account manager, Monica Plaza (lead image).

Plaza joins Always Human after her recent role as Samsung Australia’s social media manager. Her previous roles have also included working across the Olympics and the FIFA World Cup.

The Sydney-based agency whose client roster includes the likes of Oakley, ASICS, YoPRO and iFIT’s NordicTrack, last year announced its rebrand to Always Human after operating under Lampoon Group for the past 20 years.

The agency also manages the commercial interests and marketing for a number of high-profile Australian athletes and creators, including cricket superstar, Ellyse Perry, Olympic champion, Jess Fox, and globally recognised fitness personality and trainer, Morgan Rose Moroney.

On the appointment of Plaza, Founder and CEO of Always Human, Josh White, said: “Monica joins Always Human with over 12 years experience working across globally recognised brands and sports properties. Her passion, knowledge and thought-leadership is a real asset to our team and clients. Monica is a great fit with our agency culture and we are thrilled to have her join the Always Human team.