Alliance Outdoor Extends Sydney Footprint

National large format billboard media provider, Alliance Outdoor Media Group, has announced it is significantly investing efforts into the Sydney market to enable it to provide a more complete eastern seaboard offering to the market.

As part of the investment, the business – which comprises three of Australia’s leading independent billboard media providers – has appointed three new senior sales roles, started recruiting to double the Sydney sales team and is in final negotiations to increase its billboard numbers in the Sydney market.

L-R: Sally Stafford, Charlie Farrer & Mollie Clyma

Alliance Outdoor’s national sales director, Daniel McConochie, said that off the back of the strong revenue growth throughout 2023, it was now on an aggressive expansion drive to deliver advertisers with access to the best locations, high quality assets and unparalleled local market knowledge through goa billboards, civic outdoor and stream outdoor.

“While we are already well placed to offer a compelling eastern seaboard offering, we will be further bolstering our offering in Sydney to meet the growing demand we are witnessing based on the unmatched service we provide,” he said.

“This will be further enhanced by the three new senior position we have created in our Sydney sales team, including the appointment of former oOh!media agency group sales leader, Mollie Clyma who is considered by clients and industry colleagues as best-in-class.”

Clyma, who has more than eight years’ experience in OOH, is joined by Sally Stafford and Charlie Farrer on the Sydney sales leadership team, both who have been promoted to the newly created agency group sales manager roles.

“For the last 18 months, Sally and Charlie have driven a very successful launch of Alliance Outdoor into the Sydney market and achieved exceptional growth across their territories, which exceeded expectations and set a solid platform for the future successes for their teams,” he said.

“Alliance Outdoor are committed to providing exceptional and knowledgeable service, and with the introduction of Mollie and promotions of Sally and Charlie, our clients are in superb and remarkably professional hands.”