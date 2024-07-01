ALDI Australia Launches New Campaign ‘ALDIcore’ Via Ogilvy PR, BMF & Zenith

ALDI Australia launched a campaign celebrating the loyalty and passion of its most dedicated Aussie shoppers who embrace the ‘Good Different’ lifestyle, with a creative collaboration between Ogilvy PR and BMF.

In a first for ALDI Australia, the most #ALDIcore Aussie shopper will win three years’ worth of ALDI groceries while five runners-up will each receive one year’s worth of groceries.

The integrated campaign which runs across broadcast, digital, earned and influencer channels asks consumers to ‘show or tell us how #ALDIcore you are to win via ALDIcore.com.au or by tagging @ALDIAustralia and using the hashtag #ALDIcore on TikTok, Insta, and Facebook.’

Launching June 30 through to July 27, the competition is for all ALDI shoppers (or Knopper-can’t-stoppers) who proudly ALDI their own way. Entry to the competition is easy with customers invited to simply share what makes them #ALDIcore. This could include anything from their unique ALDI recipes, highlighting their favourite ‘Special Buys’, showcasing a product they can’t live without, or even providing their best ‘Good Different’ tips, tricks, and hacks – whatever makes them ALDI shoppers to the core.

The ALDIcore competition and brand campaign comes as ALDI continues to pass on the savings to shoppers, delivering $3.4 billion in savings to Australians in 2023. On top of savings, ALDI’s quality and value offerings have seen ALDI named best supermarket by Roy Morgan for four consecutive years, among hundreds of other supermarket awards since opening in 2001.

“At its core, this campaign celebrates the delight and diversity in our community of ALDI shoppers. There’s no single way to ALDI and surfacing those stories of tips and tricks, fave products and recipes is what makes the world of #ALDIcore so rich to explore – every customer has their own unique take on how and why they’re proud to be an ALDI shopper. That’s what #ALDIcore is all about. And that’s worth rewarding,” said Jenny Melhuish, marketing director, ALDI Australia.

Heroing the ALDIcore community, who embody a ‘Good Different’ DNA in both their shopping habits and daily lives, is at the heart of this campaign. ALDI has already highlighted the unique stories and pride of Australian shoppers, such as Phyllis, a 95-year-old who walks to her local store daily, and even Knoppers aficionado who literally got to wear her love for the snack on her sleeve.

“We are excited to shine a light on ‘ALDI-isms’ that for true ALDI shoppers – whether they’re new to our stores or have been shopping with us for years – will ring true. From nodding to our middle aisle maestros who might visit for bread and milk and leave with a whipper snipper, to the passion of product evangelists who embrace a ‘Good Different’ way of shopping to get their hands on their fave items, it’s been great to turn the lens on the customers who choose the brand with pride each and every day,” concluded Melhuish.