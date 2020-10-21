AKQA Report: “In 2021 The Difference Between Surviving & Thriving Will Be Great & Memorable Digital Experiences”
Digital experiences are more necessary than ever. Social distancing, remote working and local or national shutdowns have forced customers online and employees apart, requiring businesses and government agencies across the Asia Pacific to accelerate and refocus their digital transformations to satisfy changing customer needs.
To understand the maturity of digital experiences (DX), leading ideas and innovation company AKQA interviewed 600 organisations and marketers to release its pivotal 2020 report Benchmark Your Digital Experience Maturity.
To download your copy of the AKQA report click here.
But it begs the question, of the oft confusing journey, what does DX actually mean and look like these days?
AKQA’s chief strategy officer – the Aussie born, Shanghai-based – Sam Sterling sums things up succinctly.
“DX is the sum of all the digital touch points a consumer has with a brand,” Sterling tells B&T.
“Crucially though, customers seldom evaluate brands on their best touch point, but rather on the worst.
“This means you can have the most popular and engaging Instagram profile in the country, but if your app experience is dismal, that’s what you’ll get graded on,” Sterling adds.
And what’s the must-have asset of a pandemic-stricken marketer these days?
“No one will like this answer, but rigour,” Sterling declares.
“To be successful brands and businesses need to have good foundations.
“Now is absolutely the time to innovate, get creative, and be agile in response to evolving market conditions. It is not the time for throwing form out the window,” Sterling reveals.
At 38-pages long, AKQA’s Benchmark Your Digital Experience Maturity’s key takeouts include:
Executives should drive the vision: Senior managers need to be behind your digital transformation and the experiences you offer.
Motivate people and improve processes: While digital experiences take humans out of processes, humans still design, build and manage them.
Deploy a modern marketing technology stack. Automation and personalisation of the entire customer processes using machine learning should be a goal of all digital and customer experience teams.
Drive better decisions from all available data. Start by analysing the data that is readily accessible in your DXP. Then move on to unifying data across all touchpoints – digital and physical world. Plus, complement internal data with external data sets that add value and insight.
Optimise experiences and make them personal. Optimised experiences are efficient, but personal experiences are ones that drive loyalty and trust. Build an ability to personalise experiences for your customers based on their needs and desires.
Digital maturity drives better customer experiences.
Business leaders across every country that were surveyed discussed the changing customer environment. The lock downs – caused by the global pandemic – shifted customers from in-person towards digital experiences. In 2019, nearly 60 per cent of organisations we interviewed had in-person interactions in stores or customer service centres. Today that number has halved to 30 per cent. Digital channels including websites (85 per cent of businesses), EDMs and SMS (63 per cent), social media (59 per cent) and mobile applications (45 per cent) have all witnessed substantial growth.
AKQA’s report noted: “In 2021 the difference between surviving and thriving will be great and memorable digital experiences.”
But in solving the immediate challenge of delivering great digital experiences, many leaders also started looking ahead to a time when customers return to stores or service centres and when the contact centre returns to full capacity.
Just providing a good digital experience isn’t sufficient. Integrating that digital experience with in-person or human interactions will be core to providing a satisfying and memorable customer experience – one that drives return visits and advocacy.
Arguably the biggest problem for CMOs these days is keeping abreast with the staggering array of martech options available to them.
According to AKQA’s technical executive, Eric Orton, keeping up with and making the right technology decisions is one of the biggest challenges facing marketing teams today.
“As customer expectations continue changing, we see lots of marketing teams struggling to make the right technology choices to respond,” Orton tells B&T.
“This is made harder by technology vendors putting themselves forward as the one solution regardless of the problem, and not being able to connect the technology capability to marketing outcomes.
“[At AKQA] we spend a lot of time helping customers make the right martech decisions by starting with the experience are they trying to create for their customer. Once that’s understood it’s easier to understand the right technology solutions needed to deliver the customer experience,” Orton says.
“Not that marketers should be wholly reliant on tech platforms.
“We believe strongly in the balance of art and science in our work.
“It can be easy to fall into the science and process of creating a digital experience leaving you with a generic outcome.
“The experiences from a company like Apple are fantastic, but they’re completely wrong for somebody like a hardware retailer, even if they both feature online sales and service.
“A strong creative balance is essential to ensure your digital experiences created are strongly rooted in the culture of your customers and tells your brand’s story properly in the moment,” Orton concludes.
Please login with linkedin to commentAKQA.
Latest News
Seven’s Upfronts: No More Plate Of Origin Or Pooch Perfect, The Olympics Is A Go, Plus An Enhanced Data Play!
It's your complete guide to Seven's Upfront; as CEO James Warburton announces new alloys & double muffler for his Audi.
Women’s Agenda To Launch New Women’s Health News Hub
A Women’s Health News Hub launches & reportedly won't be carry articles relating to the prostate or testicular health.
“Deeply Flawed”: Google Responds To DOJ Lawsuit
Google labels the DOJ lawsuit "deeply flawed". Surely, adding in "you bastards" too would've given it even more oomph.
People Are Calling This The Greatest McDonald’s Ad Ever!
B&T's labelled this "the greatest Macca's ad ever". And that's quite a call given Hamburglar, Grimace & Mayor McCheese.
Omnicom Agencies Move Beyond The Binary To Mark International Pronouns Day
Omnicom agencies are committing to move beyond the binary to mark International Pronouns Day as part of Open Pride, a global employee resource group committed to inclusion and diversity. As part of the initiative, Omnicom agencies, including DDB, PHD and Clemenger Group, have committed to ensuring all policies promote gender-inclusive language and have encouraged staff […]
“She Sacked Me!”: Roxy Jacenko Reveals SAS Australia Ended Her Relationship With Candice Warner
Sure, B&T's year-long investigation into the poo jogger may be on hold, but we're still first with all your Roxy news.
How 2020’s Black Friday Will Be Like No Other
If there was ever a time to buy more shit you don't really need (airport duty frees aside) it's gotta be Black Friday.
Each Of Us Must Contribute Beyond Our Own Patch, Says Women in Media’s Bobbi Mahlab
If there's a "wise owl" in media it's Bobbi Mahlab. That's not to suggest she's a solitary, nocturnal bird of prey.
M&C Saatchi Promotes ECD Duo To Creative Directors To Lead Tourism Australia Business
There's a lot more to an Aussie tourist ad than just Uluru, the Barrier Reef & the Opera House. Not much more, however.
High-Profile US Journo Busted Masturbating On Zoom Call With Colleagues
If there's an indiscretion guaranteed to go viral in a nanosecond it has to be "masturbation", "Zoom call","colleagues".
Indie Agency Channel T launches Brand Campaign For Liquor Retailer Cellarbrations
Bottle shop ads are much like toilet paper or toothpaste ads, we'd still buy the stuff regardless if they advertised.
Lions Live Set To Launch Second Young Lions Live Award Brief
As part of Lions Live in June, Lions Live challenged under 30s with a brief in partnership with the World Food Programme. It was free to enter, and nearly 1,000 young adlanders entered. It was such a success, Lions Live plan to run a second competition during Lions Live this week. This time the brief […]
Tuesday TV Wrap: SAS Knifes The Block, As Seven & Nine Share Rare Dead Heat
SAS proves that having lived in the street to a cousin of a D-grade celebrity is enough to get you on a reality TV show.
Are Australian Brands Missing A Subscription Opportunity?
This expert says there are top lessons in Walmart's subscription model. And not just its batshit crazy customers either.
Mindshare Boss Nick Emery “Filmed Himself With His Bottom Out” Prior To Sacking
Nick Emery's conduct has been labelled "inappropriate & offensive", but as you'll read here, it's also riotously funny.
HT&E Appoints Angela Ewers As New Chief People Officer
HT&E announces chief people officer who's job description doesn't include lifelike sex dolls or any other non-people.
Is Christmas Cancelled? Research Reveals Aussies Plan To Spend Less This Festive Season
On the upside, cancelling Xmas is top news for turkeys. On the downside, it's bad news for drunken sex with a colleague.
Russian Successfully Meddles In The New Zealand Election In Hilarious Campaign Via The Sweetshop
In what could arguably be the first time in B&T's publishing history, we're bringing you a "hilarious" election ad.
Pause Fest To Return In 2021 As Online Event
Festival for business and creativity, Pause Fest, has confirmed the event will run in 2021 – and will be its biggest to date. The 11th Pause Fest – named Changes – will migrate from its Melbourne home to the online world for the first time, running 1-12 March 2021. “Pause Fest has always been at […]
Nine Director Of News Darren Wick Charged With Drink-Driving, Blowing Over Four Times The Legal Limit
In news that will shock absolutely no one, someone in the media industry has been revealed as having an alcohol problem.
Shutterstock Adds Editorial Video Service
Shutterstock today announced the highly anticipated addition of Editorial Video, a new premium, full-service editorial video offering that is now available for license. Critical Past, Celebrity Footage and Viral Hog are just a few of the new partners who will distribute their engaging video content worldwide through Shutterstock’s Editorial Video. In addition, current partners’ epa […]
Adobe Unveils A Host Of New Innovations As Part Of Adobe Max 2020
Today at Adobe MAX, Adobe unveiled significant innovation across its Creative Cloud applications and services. In addition to ground-breaking new features like Neural Filters in Photoshop, the company released major updates to its flagship applications including Lightroom, Premiere Pro and Illustrator. Adobe also underscored its commitment to accelerating the development of mobile and multi-surface apps, with […]
The Data-Driven Revolution: Data Is The Key to Marketers’ Integral Role In Driving Business Growth
It's time to get on the "data revolution" that doesn't entail overthrowing the Tsar or guillotining the Royal family.
Cate Blanchett & Aussie Celebs Back DrinkWise’s You Got This Campaign For Year 12s Via 89 Degrees East
Sure, let's not forget HSC students in this CV-19 world, but let's not forget schoolies week ecstasy dealers either.
Breeders Choice Encourages People To Choose Better With Campaign Via The Sister & Mother Tongue Agency
Cat litter brand, Breeders Choice, produced by FibreCycle, has made a bold move to get pet owners caring more about cats’ waste with a series of animated videos featuring a new tagline and a full marketing program. The “Choose Better, Choose Ginger” campaign launched this week via a unique collaboration of independent Melbourne agencies led […]
Timboon Fine Ice Cream Celebrates 21 Wears With Rebrand Via Squad Ink
To mark a twenty-one year milestone the iconic Victorian ice cream brand, Timboon Fine Ice Cream, has revealed a modernised new look for their take home tubs. Tim Marwood, third generation farmer and founder of Timboon Fine Ice Cream, explains why the anniversary provoked the upgrade. “There’s not too many small family rural based ice […]
Study: 51% Of Aussie Professionals Don’t Feel Safe Returning To The Office
Half of professionals don't want to return to the office. 87% of unprofessionals were going to chuck a sickie anyway.
Bendigo TAFE And Kangan Institute Launch Latest Advertising Campaign – Our Heroes
Bendigo TAFE and Kangan Institute have launched their latest advertising campaign titled, Our Heroes, which is a celebration of the role their students play in the community. “Within a few short years, our students are building our houses, nursing our sick, fixing our cars, caring for our children and pets, designing our clothes – all […]
“F@ckwit Keyboard Warriors!” Roxy Slams Trollers After Abrupt SAS Australia Exit
Roxy's quit SAS Australia after just one episode. Now this wouldn't have happened had Schapelle brought the hooch.
Big W Partners With Pinterest To Launch Spring Collections Campaign
The towels and bathmats in the B&T loos are all from Big W. Admittedly, we haven't updated them from 1981, however.