Air New Zealand & Bastion Shine Save Christmas With Their Latest Campaign

Air New Zealand are renowned for their iconic and unique take on Christmas campaigns. This year, the challenge was to build on this tradition while also breaking away from the expected Christmas tropes to create a campaign that only Air New Zealand could do.

“At the heart of Air New Zealand is their people. They are the airline’s most distinctive asset, and their unconventional way of showing care is what sets them apart from other airlines”.

Air New Zealand wanted to demonstrate the inherent care Air New Zealanders have and show the extreme lengths they will go to ensure each and every passenger has a great Christmas.’

Introducing: The Great Christmas Chase.

A flight attendant notices a young passenger has left a Christmas present on the plane. She then embarks on a race against time to return the lost gift through a busy airport filled with travellers and obstacles.

“The campaign leans into the action movie genre, using easter eggs from iconic films to hyperbolise the suspense and physical feats the Air New Zealander needs to overcome to save Christmas for an unsuspecting passenger,” said Dom Antelme, executive creative director at Bastion Shine.

The campaign has been promoted like a movie release. With trailers, film posters and social content directing people to watch the film.

The film is designed for digital storytelling, captivating people from beginning to end as the flight attendant counters flying Candy Canes, obstacles in Air New Zealand lounges, long escalator slides and a painstakingly slow car chase.

Credits:

Client: Air New Zealand

Agency: Bastion Shine

Directed by Josh Frizzell, production by Reel Factory.

Media by Dentsu.