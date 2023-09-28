AFL & Revolution360 Go Big Ahead Of The Grand Final

In an Australian market first, Revolution360 attached green footy turf to advertising sites in a partnership with the AFL.

The OOH agency provided two key sites in close proximity to the MCG during the Preliminary Finals and in the lead-up to the Grand Final.

It was dreamt up and implemented by Revolution360’s new creative solutions division, 360Create.

The sites are located on Punt Road and Swan Street. The build consists of attaching artificial turf to Revolution360 sites to replace the traditional posters. They used spray paint to stencil the messaging and attached decals for the brand.

“Melbourne comes alive during September with the buzz of the AFL Finals, so we were thrilled to work with the AFL to bring something new to market in the out-of-home space. We engaged our new creative solutions division, 360Create to generate some out of the box ideas that would stand out and turn heads, right near the MCG,” said Josh Fitzgerald, Revolution360 national sales director.

“By replacing our standard impact panels on Punt Road and Swan Street with artificial turf, and stenciling the messaging on using spray paint, as they would on the hallowed turf of the MCG during the AFL Finals, 360Create has been able to capture the attention of countless passionate fans.”