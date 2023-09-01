AFL Finals Campaign Is Live!

In anticipation of the AFL Grand Final, Truce Films has partnered with the AFL to drop its finals campaign.

The feel good campaign teases multiple possible endings of the highly anticipated event. Gavin Wanganeen, Joel Selwood and Brendon Goddard amongst others make an appearance in the 30-second spot.

Jonathon Bernard, AFL creative and innovation director, said: “As a fan, your senses are in overdrive when in attendance at a Finals match. You want to run through a brick wall, scream for your heroes and throw up your meat pie, all at the same time.

“It’s a rollercoaster of emotion and we aimed to showcase that ride in this year’s campaign,” he continued.

“A campaign supported by A-Grade AFL talent that know a thing or two about the stories that September can bring”.

The campaign is rolling out across TV, OOH, print, radio and digital, as well as social that will integrate fan and player imagery.

Watch the campaign here.

Credits:

AFL

Creative & innovation director: Jonathon Bernard

Producer: Luisa Mirabilio

AFL marketing: Anthony Voyage

Media planner: Lachlan Mount

Marketing manager: Tom Feldgen

Project manager: Aude Nieul

Truce Films

Director: Bill Irving

Head of production: Michael Ciccone

Executive producer: Elise Trenorden

Producer: Carla McConnell

Director of photography: James L Brown ACS

Post production: Mr Fox Post

Producers: Clare Lehner/Beck Read

Editor: Andrew Stalph

Colourist: Edel Rafferty

Online: Drew Moden

Sound: Bang Bang Studios

Producer: Polly McGregor

Sound designer: Sam Hopgood

Music composition: Blut Audio

Composer: Michael Robb

