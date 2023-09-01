AFL Finals Campaign Is Live!

AFL Finals Campaign Is Live!
    In anticipation of the AFL Grand Final, Truce Films has partnered with the AFL to drop its finals campaign.

    The feel good campaign teases multiple possible endings of the highly anticipated event. Gavin Wanganeen, Joel Selwood and Brendon Goddard amongst others make an appearance in the 30-second spot.

    Jonathon Bernard, AFL creative and innovation director, said: “As a fan, your senses are in overdrive when in attendance at a Finals match. You want to run through a brick wall, scream for your heroes and throw up your meat pie, all at the same time.

    “It’s a rollercoaster of emotion and we aimed to showcase that ride in this year’s campaign,” he continued.

    “A campaign supported by A-Grade AFL talent that know a thing or two about the stories that September can bring”.

    The campaign is rolling out across TV, OOH, print, radio and digital, as well as social that will integrate fan and player imagery.

    Watch the campaign here.

    Credits:

    AFL
    Creative & innovation director: Jonathon Bernard
    Producer: Luisa Mirabilio
    AFL marketing: Anthony Voyage
    Media planner: Lachlan Mount
    Marketing manager: Tom Feldgen
    Project manager: Aude Nieul

    Truce Films
    Director: Bill Irving
    Head of production: Michael Ciccone
    Executive producer: Elise Trenorden
    Producer: Carla McConnell
    Director of photography: James L Brown ACS
    Post production: Mr Fox Post
    Producers: Clare Lehner/Beck Read
    Editor: Andrew Stalph
    Colourist: Edel Rafferty
    Online: Drew Moden
    Sound: Bang Bang Studios
    Producer: Polly McGregor
    Sound designer: Sam Hopgood
    Music composition: Blut Audio
    Composer: Michael Robb



