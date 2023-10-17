Adriatic Furniture & Faith Just Couldn’t Wait!

Adriatic Furniture & Faith Just Couldn’t Wait!
    advertising agency, Faith has announced the launch of its latest campaign for Adriatic Furniture, titled “We Just Couldn’t Wait.”

    This exciting new advertising campaign showcases Adriatic Furniture’s products, highlighting their quality and affordability with a clever approach revolving around customers enjoying their furniture a little earlier than expected.

    “We Just Couldn’t Wait” is the line that captures the essence of the campaign, conveying the idea that Adriatic Furniture’s products are so compelling, that customers just can’t wait to bring them home. The campaign is designed to create a sense of urgency and excitement, encouraging consumers to explore Adriatic Furniture’s offerings.

    “Faith has truly outdone themselves with this campaign. The creativity and dedication they brought to the project are evident in every frame. We are thrilled to partner with them to showcase our fantastic products to a broader audience now and into the future” said Lenny Catalano, general manager of Adriatic Furniture.

    “The success of ‘We Just Couldn’t Wait’ is a testament to the combined strength of Faith’s creative vision, Burninghouse’s collaborative approach, and Adriatic Furniture’s full trust and support throughout the process. It’s been an incredible journey, and we are excited to share the results with the world” said account director, Ben Crocker.

    The campaign was brought to life through a collaboration with renowned production house, Burninghouse. Together, Faith and Burninghouse have crafted a series of advertisements that capture the essence of Adriatic’s tagline, “Exclusive, Yes. Expensive, No.”

    The ads feature Adriatic Furniture’s furniture pieces in various settings, from a half-finished building slab beside an empty swimming pool, to the sales floor at their Preston showroom and even the inside of a delivery truck.

    Faith invites consumers to stay tuned as the “We Just Couldn’t Wait” campaign unfolds across various media channels, including BVOD, digital platforms, and social media, before transitioning into a celebration of Adriatic Furniture’s upcoming 50th-anniversary celebrations.




