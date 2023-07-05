Adobe Tickles The Funny Bone In Destructive Work Celebrating The PDF’s 30th Birthday

Office drudgery has long been a rich source of comedy for advertising creatives and Ricky Gervais.

Enter new work for creative tech firm Adobe who play on an old theme but still manage to give it some life after all these years thanks to the help of American-Indian comic/actor Hasan Minhaj in the lead role.

The minute-long spot’s the work of Adobe’s in-house creative team and highlights how Adobe Acrobat (including the PDF that turns 30 this year) can revolutionise tired ways of working.

Set to the 60’s hippy classic “Make Your Own Kind of Music” the spot sees a bunch of mostly Boomer-aged workers rise up and literally take a baseball bat to their beige workplace.

Look, the idea’s about as old as the theme song but it’s still a lot of fun all the same. Watch it below:

Commenting on the new work, an Adobe spokesperson the work “speaks to entrepreneurs, small businesses and working professionals. These individuals often wear many hats, causing them to be time, resource, and budget constrained. These working professionals navigate personal and business challenges.

“They’re jumping from app to app to get things done, which takes forever, but convincing people to change their habits is the goal. They can do it all with one app: Acrobat.”