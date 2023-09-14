Adobe Sends Gen AI Tool Firefly Mainstream, Promises IP Indemnity
Adobe has announced the commercial release of Firefly, its family of creative generative AI models, with native integration across Adobe Creative Cloud, Adobe Express and Adobe Experience Cloud following a successful beta program that saw some 2 billion images generated since March 2023.
The commercial release includes a new Firefly web application, a playground for exploring AI-assisted creative expression; Firefly-powered capabilities integrated into Photoshop, Illustrator and Express workflows; as well as the new Adobe GenStudio solution to solve today’s Enterprise content supply chain needs.
Firefly supports text prompts in more than 100 languages and enables users around the world to create stunning content that is designed to be safe for commercial use.
“With over 2 billion images generated during the beta, Adobe Firefly is ushering in a new era of creative expression for customers across every segment,” said David Wadhwani, president, Digital Media Business, Adobe. “Firefly’s breathtaking capabilities combined with the rich tooling of our Creative Cloud apps, Express, the Firefly web app and Adobe Experience Cloud, give creators unparalleled opportunities to work with generative AI in new, rich and productive ways.”
With new Generative Credits included in their subscriptions [link to Firefly PR], Creative Cloud, Express and Firefly subscribers will benefit from expanded value of Firefly powered capabilities as a core part of their workflows. In addition, Adobe Firefly for Enterprise is now generally available for businesses to confidently deploy AI-generated content. Customers will be able to access Firefly for Enterprise through Creative Cloud, Express and Experience Cloud. Adobe’s first model was trained on Adobe Stock images, openly licensed content and public domain content where copyright has expired. The company is working with Enterprise customers to enable them to customise models using their own assets to generate custom content.
Creative Cloud
The next generation of Creative Cloud starts today with Firefly-powered features now generally available in Photoshop and Illustrator, as well as AI-powered innovation in Premiere Pro and After Effects. To enable broad access to Generative AI workflows, Creative Cloud paid plans now include the new Firefly web application, a playground for exploring AI-assisted creative expression, and Express Premium, the all-in-one creativity app with new generative AI Text to Image and Text Effects features that make it fast, easy and fun to design and share standout social media posts, videos, images, PDFs, flyers, logos and more.
Adobe Express
Express is the AI-first, all-in-one creativity app that makes it fast, easy and fun for any user to design and share standout content. Firefly features in Express, including Text to Image and Text Effects, are now commercially available to creators globally, revolutionising how people and brands around the world turn ideas into standout content and stunning social media campaigns.
Adobe GenStudio
Adobe is introducing Adobe GenStudio, a new solution that combines the best of content ideation, creation, production and activation to revolutionise the Enterprise content supply chain with the powers of generative AI. Adobe GenStudio is a comprehensive, integrated solution for any Enterprise to supercharge and simplify their creation-to-activation process with generative AI capabilities and intelligent automation.
A Customer Centric Approach to AI
As a trusted partner to individuals and businesses of all sizes, Adobe develops and deploys AI capabilities with a customer-centric approach, guided by its AI Ethics principles to ensure content and data transparency. Adobe designed Firefly’s generative AI output to be safe for commercial use. Firefly for Enterprise offers businesses the opportunity to obtain an intellectual property (IP) indemnification for content generated by most Firefly-powered workflows.
By default, Firefly includes Content Credentials on every asset created using Firefly to indicate that generative AI was used, bringing more trust and transparency to digital content. Content Credentials are verifiable details that serve as a digital “nutrition label.” They can show information including an asset’s name, creation date, tools used for creation and any edits made. Powered by free, open-source technology from the Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI), this data remains associated with content wherever it is used, published or stored, enabling proper attribution and helping consumers make informed decisions about digital content.
