Adland Veteran Dan Sinfield Reappears As Group Business Director At Seven

The Seven Network today announced the strengthening of its sales team with the appointment of Dan Sinfield as Group Business Director, reporting to Seven’s NSW Sales Director, Georgie Nichols.

One of Australia’s most highly regarded sales executives, Sinfield is a senior industry leader with over 25 years’ experience working with leading brands, media companies and agencies.

Most recently Sinfield was general manager of Premium Content Alliance. His previous roles include industry director – FMCG, Auto and QSR at Meta, managing director at Carat Australia, head of trading and implementation at OMD Australia, business director at Mindshare, and Associate Director at OMD UK.

Sinfield joins Seven on 30 August and will be responsible for leading OMG agency brands and their clients across the NSW market. Seven West Media chief revenue officer, Kurt Burnette, said: “Dan is an exceptional talent and highly regarded in the industry. We are delighted that he has chosen to join our fantastic team of people. “From customer service to ideation, innovation and partnerships, Dan perfectly meets the current and future needs for exciting company and commercial strategy.”

Nichols said: “Dan is one of the most strategic and passionate media professionals in the industry and his appointment reflects our commitment to bringing experienced leaders on board to drive Seven’s future capabilities in dynamic, converged television buying through CODE 7+. “With strong digital and agency experience, Dan has a proven track record delivering results, including across industry-leading companies and significant accounts, such as Woolworths, Macca’s and Tourism Australia. We’re thrilled to have Dan on board to support our digital-led future and our ambition to enable customers to engage and execute campaigns with ease and speed across Seven and 7plus.”

Sinfield said: “I am thrilled to be joining Seven at such an exciting time for the company. No other company can match Seven’s unparalleled reach and emotional connections with premium audiences. “I’m excited to work with clients to amplify their brand message to more than 17 million Australians a month and ensure it’s impossible to drop Seven off any marketing plan that seeks mass audience impact.”

