Adland Veteran Chris Jeffares Exits SAFARI

Adland Veteran Chris Jeffares Exits SAFARI
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



Chris Jeffares, is leaving specialist adventure, tourism & lifestyle production company SAFARI after two years.

“It has been an incredible ride. And like all good travel adventures, one that was a journey best shared with brilliant people. In a time of CX and BX, it was nice to just immerse myself in the simplicity of the experiences themselves – the X,” Jeffares said.

“From beaches to blizzards and shoot locations across Australia and New Zealand, speaking at Tourism Conferences and then winning film awards from Lake Como in Italy through to the Toronto Adventure Film Festival. The chance to deliver production services under the SAFARI brand ethos was a rare opportunity and has delivered on the promise in so many ways.”

Over the two-year period, SAFARI has continued to add new work and new clients across Visit Victoria, Great Ocean Road Tourism, Destination NSW, Ford, Nissan, Jeep, Anaconda, Accolade Wines, Devil’s Corner, Deakin Uni and Glen Dimplex brands.

“Andy and Nigel are two of the most multi-talented and best humans I have ever worked with in this industry, and it will be awesome to continue to watch them and SAFARI thrive. Only I get to do it as a viewer now and not on the beaches, whilst I look for my next challenge,’ he added.

Jeffares was previously the CEO and a founding Partner at Cummins&Partners and led them to over 10 Agency of the Year awards, whilst being nominated multiple times as ‘Executive of the Year’ and ‘Champion of Change’. Prior to that he led Wunderman and has the rare Grand Slam collection of winning AOTY gongs in
agencies for Creative, Media, Digital and Direct.

He was also a Board Director of the Advertising Council of Australia and retains an interest and advisory role with one of Australia’s leading craft breweries, Stomping Ground Brewing Co.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Chris Jeffares

Latest News

Publicis Sapient Collaborates With Google Cloud To Launch Retail Media Network Accelerator
  • Advertising

Publicis Sapient Collaborates With Google Cloud To Launch Retail Media Network Accelerator

Publicis Sapient has announced an Industry Value Network (IVN) partnership with Google Cloud to launch a Retail Media Network (RMN) Accelerator. Lead image: John Costello – chief technology office, Australia at Publicis Sapient The RMN Accelerator enables clients to unlock new revenue streams and achieve full revenue potential while also improving customer engagement and experience. […]

Kick Off 2024 With The First Friday Quiz Of The Year!
  • Media

Kick Off 2024 With The First Friday Quiz Of The Year!

We are back!! Let’s kick start 2024 with the first Friday quiz of the year. Try your luck, and B&T could be sponsoring your next work drinks! How did you go? Are you hanging your head in shame, or will you be proudly hanging a 10/10 on the fridge door? Share your results with us […]

Jetstar Apologises After Tasteless Vietnam Joke On Social Media Fails To Land
  • Technology

Jetstar Apologises After Tasteless Vietnam Joke On Social Media Fails To Land

Budget airline Jetstar has apologised after a tasteless and, frankly, not particularly funny joke about the Vietnamese currency was posted to its Facebook page. The airline wrote: “Sorry but Vietnamese money being called Dong is objectively funny”. It then doubled down replying to its post saying: “And a million dong is $65 and I basically […]

asian sports event crew working at backstage with control panel on stage lighting , sound system and lighting effect
  • Marketing

Venue & Event Consultancy Venue Advantage Acquired By British Agency location:live

British live media and locations agency location:live has acquired Australian venue and events consultancy Venue Advatnage to drive its expansion into Australia. After an extensive search for a regional partner, location:live is delighted to integrate Venue Advantage Pty Ltd into its corporate family, together with its talented and growing team to expand the location:live proposition […]

Razorfish Nabs Dan Tintner From Deloitte Digital
  • Advertising

Razorfish Nabs Dan Tintner From Deloitte Digital

Publicis Groupe ANZ has announced the appointment of Dan Tintner to lead Razorfish Australia as Managing Director. Tintner joins the Groupe after more than seven years at Deloitte Digital Australia, most recently co-leading the consultancy’s martech and adtech offering nationally as Partner for the marketing, data and technology team. He has more than 20 years’ […]

Good Weekend Tennis Magazine Returns Serve For A Second Year
  • Media

Good Weekend Tennis Magazine Returns Serve For A Second Year

As a roll-call of the world’s best tennis players descend on Melbourne Park for the Australian Open, a special magazine celebrating the 2024 Summer of Tennis will be published through The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald this Saturday, January 13, produced by Good Weekend. It will also appear online on these mastheads, as well […]

Fabulate Kicks Off 2024 With Promotions
  • Media

Fabulate Kicks Off 2024 With Promotions

Social and content marketing workflow platform Fabulate has announced the promotion of two of its key team members with Eliza Lewis appointed to the role of national sales director, overseeing its sales operation, while Lucy Ronald has been appointed head of strategy and talent. Lewis’s appointment also sees her join the leadership team of the […]

Close-up of female hand holding full cutlery basket with clean knife, fork, whisk. Loading to, empty out or unloading from open automatic dishwasher machine with clean utensils in home kitchen
  • Marketing

Finish & Rural Aid Celebrate 5 Years Of Water Saving

In 2024, Finish will celebrate the fifth anniversary of its #FinishWaterWaste initiative. This milestone underscores Finish’s dedication to water conservation and its ongoing support for Australian farmers in collaboration with Rural Aid, Australia’s most trusted rural charity. A crucial part of the #FinishWaterWaste initiative is empowering Aussies to save water through simple behaviour changes. Finish […]