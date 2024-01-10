Adland Veteran Chris Jeffares Exits SAFARI

Chris Jeffares, is leaving specialist adventure, tourism & lifestyle production company SAFARI after two years.

“It has been an incredible ride. And like all good travel adventures, one that was a journey best shared with brilliant people. In a time of CX and BX, it was nice to just immerse myself in the simplicity of the experiences themselves – the X,” Jeffares said.

“From beaches to blizzards and shoot locations across Australia and New Zealand, speaking at Tourism Conferences and then winning film awards from Lake Como in Italy through to the Toronto Adventure Film Festival. The chance to deliver production services under the SAFARI brand ethos was a rare opportunity and has delivered on the promise in so many ways.”

Over the two-year period, SAFARI has continued to add new work and new clients across Visit Victoria, Great Ocean Road Tourism, Destination NSW, Ford, Nissan, Jeep, Anaconda, Accolade Wines, Devil’s Corner, Deakin Uni and Glen Dimplex brands.

“Andy and Nigel are two of the most multi-talented and best humans I have ever worked with in this industry, and it will be awesome to continue to watch them and SAFARI thrive. Only I get to do it as a viewer now and not on the beaches, whilst I look for my next challenge,’ he added.

Jeffares was previously the CEO and a founding Partner at Cummins&Partners and led them to over 10 Agency of the Year awards, whilst being nominated multiple times as ‘Executive of the Year’ and ‘Champion of Change’. Prior to that he led Wunderman and has the rare Grand Slam collection of winning AOTY gongs in

agencies for Creative, Media, Digital and Direct.

He was also a Board Director of the Advertising Council of Australia and retains an interest and advisory role with one of Australia’s leading craft breweries, Stomping Ground Brewing Co.