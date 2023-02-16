Add Botanical Lube To Your Bedside Essentials With Archie Rose Distilling Co & LBDO Partnership

Archie Rose Distilling Co together with sexual wellness brand, LBDO,​​ has launched a special edition Essensual Lube, to celebrate individuality and all things Pride.

The idea of a botanical lube was born by integrated creative communications agency The Mint Partners and is just one part of a cross-channel Archie Rose campaign designed to celebrate uniqueness, amplify pleasure and bring some zest to the world’s largest celebration of diversity.

The Mint Partners added Archie Rose to their client mix in March 2022, initially in New Zealand before commencing work in Australia in August 2022, delivering a rich and engaging integrated content and press program for Australia’s most progressive independent distillery.

“The MINT Partners specialises in creating insight-led creative ideas to help imagine the next chapter of the Australian lifestyle. Our relationship with Archie Rose continues to grow creatively and we are so thrilled that ​Victoria ​and the team put their trust in our ideation to create a campaign featuring the slightly cheeky botanical Lube. The playful lube idea was created by our Head of Social and Content, Megan Osborne, and forms part of Archie Rose’s inclusive values to be proudly Sydney and proudly for everyone.” said Miranda Bryce, managing director, The Mint Partners.

​​Victoria Tulloch, head of marketing, Archie Rose Distilling Co., said: ​“Creativity, innovation and collaboration are at the core of Archie Rose as is our belief in progressive, ethical business, espoused in every spirit we distill and decision we make. Working with LBDO and The Mint Partners to add a specially curated lube to our series of limited edition WorldPride gins and bottled cocktails, therefore pays homage to our values, the diversity of our team and our support for the LGBTQIA+ community.

​​“​The Essensual Lube, made in collaboration with sexual wellness company LBDO featuring native botanicals, invites you to celebrate individuality and to feel great doing it. We all deserve to experience pleasure in a way that’s uniquely ours, whether that’s through the joy of an impeccably crafted cocktail or in the exploration of safe, inclusive sexual wellness.”

This limited-edition product is available as a complimentary gift with purchase when customers purchase online from the Archie Rose WorldPride collection including “Bottled Cocktails: Peaches on Beaches” and “Harbour Cruisin’”, “The Big Fruit! Gin” and “WorldPride Signature Dry Gin”.

All products feature bespoke labelling, designed by local queer artist, Luke John Matthew Arnold, whose multidisciplinary visual art and illustration focus on sexuality and the stereotypes surrounding it. The artworks are also heavily inspired by the globally recognised multi-coloured pride flag.

The natural water-based lubricant is made with certified organic hydrating aloe vera and native Australian ingredients including Kakadu plum and quandong extract.

The Sydney WorldPride promotional gift is part of a broader campaign that will come to life across a rich exploration of talent stories that The Mint Partners will be rolling out with Archie Rose in the coming weeks. The campaign will amplify and celebrate varied voices including Matt Hey (Alright, Hey!) and Millie Sykes, as they explore topics of gender identity, discovering their sexuality, their experiences with Mardi Gras, and what we can all do to build a safe space for everyone.