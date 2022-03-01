Ad Hilariously Reverses Gender Roles In Video Games In Support Of Female Game Designers

Ad Hilariously Reverses Gender Roles In Video Games In Support Of Female Game Designers
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



A few gaming facts. Number one: half of the world’s gamers are female. Number two: only 22 per cent of game designers are women. Number three: game designers continue to pull out tired images of sexuality – the tough, musclebound man, while the female character is often overly sexualised and dressed in overtly skimpy outfits.

However a new campaign by a bunch of French female game designers aims to rectify the gaming industry’s cliched tropes.

The group, called Women in Games France, has launched a new campaign via creative agency BETC Paris called #GenderSwap that replaces (or “modded” as it’s called) male character movements with gestures and moves typically reserved for video game’s female characters.

The gender defying group asked: “What if video game heroes rolled their hips to send an important message?”

The aim of the campaign to try and double women and non-binary people working in the gaming industry over the coming decade.

The result? As you’ll see below, is both cheesy and almost painful to watch at how glaring the difference between the two genders actually is.

#GenderSwap is now running live thanks to elected streamers’ Twitch channels including Morrigh4n, Kaosvmd, Red Fanny, Adyboo, Hiuugs, Modiiie, Nimelya and Titavion.

Check out the spot below:

Commenting on the work, Morgane Falaize, president of Women in Games France, said: “Some of the scenes that we collected had already been shared online, but some others had not. When all grouped together, it shows how large the issue is and we hope it will help realize how severe it is. Things are starting to change.

“Some exceptions to this representation exist; but for one Aloy in ‘Horizon’ or Ellie in ‘The Last of Us,’ there are dozens and dozens of female characters that are often way too cliché. Just like the film industry, television and advertising, video games have a profound impact on people’s representation of the world that we live in and the interactions that we have with others.”

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

BETC Paris Women in Games France

Latest News

Study: Only 11% Of CMOs Say They’ve Completed The Digital Transformation Journey
  • Technology

Study: Only 11% Of CMOs Say They’ve Completed The Digital Transformation Journey

Independent global media advisors MediaSense has launched its latest research study, Media 2025, revealing a noticeable maturing of the industry as brands seek greater simplification and integration across their ecosystem. Download a copy of the report HERE. Omnichannel is the order of the day but too many brand organisations are held back by internal silos, […]

CRA: Federal Government Bargaining Code Review Could Help Broadcasters Deal With Tech Giants
  • Media

CRA: Federal Government Bargaining Code Review Could Help Broadcasters Deal With Tech Giants

Industry body Commercial Radio Australia (CRA) has urged the Federal Government to take further actions to ensure radio broadcasters can strike fair deals with tech giants in the future. The organisation said the Federal Government’s review into the operation of the news media and digital platforms mandatory bargaining code would be an opportunity to examine […]

Momentum & Wollondilly Shire Council Team Up To Revive Injured Tourism Sector
  • Advertising
  • Media

Momentum & Wollondilly Shire Council Team Up To Revive Injured Tourism Sector

Wollondilly Shire Council has appointed Momentum Australia to develop strategy and creative work to drive tourism to the region, following a competitive pitch. After the impacts of devastating bushfires in 2019 then Covid in 2020-2021, Wollondilly Shire Council is on a mission to increase awareness and visitation to help provide economic relief to local businesses. […]