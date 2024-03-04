Activation Union Hires Bree Mankin As Managing Partner

Activation Union is thrilled to announce the appointment of Bree Mankin as Managing Partner.

In this pivotal role, Bree will spearhead the agency’s growth initiatives and client strategy, leveraging her

extensive experience and innovative approach in delivering exceptional results for her clients.

With over two decades of experience in marketing and communications, Bree is a seasoned leader

renowned for her strategic acumen and deep industry insights. Having held senior positions across the

APAC and ANZ regions for both independent and networked agencies, she brings a wealth of

knowledge and a proven track record of driving success for top-tier clients.

Throughout her career, Bree has collaborated with industry giants such as Unilever, Diageo, Coca-Cola

European Partners, Procter & Gamble, L’Oréal, Penfolds, Asahi, Samsung, 7 Eleven, Bonds, and more,

delivering award winning work, innovative solutions, and tangible business outcomes.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bree to the Activation Union family,” said James Neale, CEO of Activation

Union. “Her exceptional leadership skills, coupled with her extensive experience and client-centric

approach, make her the ideal candidate to lead our growth and client strategy efforts. Bree’s joining

the team underscores our commitment to delivering unparalleled value to our clients and driving

sustainable growth for our agency.”

“I am honoured to join Activation Union at such an exciting time in the agency’s journey, along with

getting the opportunity to work again with James,” said Bree Mankin. “I am deeply passionate about

driving growth and creating impactful strategies that propel businesses forward. Activation Union’s

commitment to excellence and innovation aligns perfectly with my own values, and I look forward to

collaborating with the team to unlock new opportunities and deliver exceptional results for our

clients.”