ACN Launches Weekend Newspapers In Goulburn, Bega Valley, Port Macquarie, Armidale And Other Regions

ACM has launched weekend newspapers across 14 mastheads providing advertisers with an opportunity to connect to audiences in 28 growing regional centres.

The weekend newspapers serve Goulburn, Bega Valley, Port Macquarie, Foster and Tuncurry, Batemans Bay, Bowral, Armidale, Griffith, Leeton, Mudgee, Nowra, Taree, Kempsey and Lithgow.

ACN said the 14 mastheads have a deep connection to these communities, in many cases having served them as mid-week publications for over a century

The weekend print editions include an inspirational travel lift-out, Explore, engaging new columnists and an expanded lifestyle section, Relax, offering features, food, wine, finance, a TV and entertainment guide, local what’s on guides, quizzes and crosswords. It will also include regional property news from View.com.au and a breadth of local sport coverage.

The move follows the introduction of a similar model across ACM’s Central Western NSW mastheads in August last year, which resulted in double-digit growth across circulation sales, subscriptions and advertiser demand. ACM data revealed the new model had boosted weekend newspaper sales by 19.3 per cent, increased subscriber acquisition by 16.9 per cent and resulted in an average 21 per cent increase in the number of advertisers booking into the three weekend papers.

ACM national sales director Sam Westaway, said: “Our ‘Weekend Collection’ provides an indulgent, lean-in weekend read in print when more people have the desire and time for their printed newspaper.

“Australians spend three times longer reading weekend newspapers than weekday newspapers – which presents a deeply engaged audience for advertisers. This change increases our weekend reach by more than 20 per cent and that’s before you consider that across the ACM network of sister regional publications, weekend newspapers attract an average of 23 per cent more readers than the equivalent weekday title. We are excited to bring our partners this expanded weekend offering, which makes it easier than ever to reach highly engaged audiences in regional Australia.”

ACM managing director Tony Kendal, said: “While we are changing the way we bring readers the news in print, our commitment to keeping our audiences, advertisers and communities strong, informed and connected will not change. Offering better solutions for advertisers and readers, we are creating a more sustainable model to support local journalism and forging new ground in Australian news publishing.

“As the only major news organisation that puts regional first, we are passionate about telling the stories that matter and delivering the advertising solutions that achieve results for local businesses and other commercial customers.”