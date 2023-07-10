Accolade Wines Appoints Red Havas For PR

Friends toasting together at dinner. Cozy dinner in a Tuscany farmhouse.
    Accolade Wines has appointed Red Havas as its Public Relations agency of record.

    Working closely with Accolade Wines, Red Havas is charged with furthering the brand presence of Accolade Wines’ full core, premium and sparkling portfolios including Hardys, Grant Burge, St Hallett, Croser and Banrock Station; and landscape disruptors such as Jam Shed.

    The Australian-based team’s remit will extend to encompass brand PR strategy and activation, content development, media relations, publicity, and influencer relationships, building on the existing relationship between Accolade Wines and Havas Media, which has held the media account since 2022.

    Jack Glover, marketing director, Accolade Wines, said: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with Havas in Australia. The team’s understanding and experience of the alcohol landscape as well as its affinity with our brand portfolio during the pitch, proved Red Havas the perfect partner. Building on the successful partnership that we have enjoyed with Havas sister agency Havas Media; we are excited to work with Red Havas to further build our brands in Australia.”

    Shane Russell, CEO, Red Havas Australia, said: “We feel privileged to be appointed as the public relations agency for Accolade Wines, and can’t wait to showcase the rich history of its diverse portfolio of brands in Australia. Our partnership is also a great win for the Havas Village where we already retain the media account. For Red Havas, this collaboration strengthens our existing impressive client set, whilst complementing our strategic ambitions in the lifestyle space.”

    The Red Havas team commenced representation for Accolade Wines from July 1st.

