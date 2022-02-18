Acast Announced As New Distributor Of ‘The Ash London Podcast’

Global independent podcast company, Acast, has partnered with entertainment guru Ash London, to welcome The Ash London Podcast to its Acast Creator Network.

Acast will host, distribute and monetise the celebrated broadcaster’s podcast, as it heads into its second season this month.

London (featured image) – who is renowned for her authentic passion for music and ability to connect with the biggest artists – began her career in music journalism almost 10 years ago, and has hosted multiple shows including Take 40 Australia, 2Day FM Breakfast, Shazam Top20, and Ash London LIVE.

London is now focusing on producing content on her own terms (and figuring out how to keep living her best life), as she continues the journey from radio to podcasting.

Two episodes of The Ash London Podcast each week. Tuesday episodes will be set aside for ‘mum chat’, featuring women who have chosen to become mothers and keep their careers on the go, while Thursday episodes will see London welcoming a new guest — someone who has entertained, inspired, brought hope, or just provided welcome distraction over the past couple of years.

Upcoming guests for Season Two include Jessie Ware, host of Table Manners, Alex Dyson, Sam Fender, Brendan Fevola, and Brooke McClymont.

Under the new partnership, Acast will expand the podcast’s reach and audience.

As part of the Acast Creator Network, The Ash London Podcast will also be monetised through ads,