About Bloody Time: News.com.au Launches Campaign Pushing For Better Medicare Funding For Endometriosis Sufferers

News.com.au has today launched a week-long editorial campaign called About Bloody Time to push for longer, Medicare-funded consultations for endometriosis diagnosis and treatment, so women can get the help they need, no matter where they live.

Women have been denied pain medication, labelled as drama queens, and referred for psychiatric assessment by doctors dismissing their crippling period pain caused by endometriosis, a new news.com.au reader survey of more than 1700 endometriosis sufferers reveals.

More than 83 per cent of respondents said they had taken time off work because of their perpetual pain but more than half admitted they were suffering in secret – choosing not to tell their boss for fear of being disbelieved or even sacked.

The revelations have prompted news.com.au to launch this campaign.

“One million Australian women have spent an average of seven years of their lives being told their endometriosis, a condition that causes chronic pain and infertility, is just bad period pain – take some pain relief and harden up,” said News.com.au Editor Kerry Warren.

“But endo is not just bad period pain. It’s a chronic, often lifelong condition, and there is no cure. It affects every part of a woman’s life, from relationships and work to their ability to start a family”.

“But getting help is hard – for women from rural and regional Australia, it’s almost impossible”.

“The current Medicare system pays a very low rebate for gynaecological care, leaving women with two options: short consults that barely scratch the surface of their issues or huge out-of-pocket expenses. For many, it’s both”.

“Women are tired of suffering in silence. Of being unable to access appropriate medical care, or being thousands of dollars out of pocket when they do. It’s About Bloody Time this changed”.

The survey, conducted in February 2024, found 34 per cent had undergone more than two surgeries for endometriosis, with 7.4 per cent reporting over seven surgeries.

Costly medical bills have forced many to avoid diagnosis and treatment, leaving them with unresolved pain, with 52.2 per cent of respondents having spent more than $5000 on their treatment, including 71 respondents who reported having spent over $100,000.

Warren said the survey data highlighted the importance of the About Bloody Time campaign and encouraged Australians to sign the petition calling for better Medicare funding.

“Our core objective is to use our petition to encourage legislators to add a Medicare item number – to help more women be diagnosed sooner,” she said.

“News.com.au has an audience of more than 13 million* and we want to use this reach to bring about change and lift the standard of care nationwide”.

Through editorial, video and social content, the week-long news.com.au campaign will showcase the highly personal and compelling stories of many high-profile sufferers and women from rural and regional Australia and feature interviews with experts, researchers and doctors.

A consumer marketing campaign will support About Bloody Time, with promotion across print, digital, radio and social channels.