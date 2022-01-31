ABC’s Paul Higgins Has Been Pulled Off Air After Allegedly Breaching COVID-19 Regulations

Iconic weatherman Paul Higgins has been shafted from his usual spot on The ABC – after allegedly breaching COVID-19 rules.

Herald Sun has reported that Higgins has been pulled off the air because he didn’t follow government health guidelines and isolate while waiting for PCR test results.

According to Herald Sun, he was even was still turning up to work to report on the weather while awaiting results! Higgins then returned a positive result which supposedly caused a lot of upset in the ABC offices – because he could have potentially exposed co-workers to the catchy virus.

Considering it’s two years into the pandemic and he does work in the media – these are pretty basic rules to know – so a pretty big mistake on Higgin’s part if it’s true.

Higgins has been with the network for over two decades and Herald Sun also reported there is now an internal investigation taking place.

This news comes as case numbers continue to surge in both Sydney and Melbourne.

The ABC has not yet commented.