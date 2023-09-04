A Purple Burger is ‘Storming’ into Grill’d To Celebrate The Melbourne Storm
Grill’d will launch a free limited edition version of the Storm Burger, to show their support for the Melbourne Storm entering the 2023 NRL final games season.
The home-grown Melbourne 100 per cent natural, healthy burger destination will give away 130 burgers with a limited-edition purple bun to the first Melbourne Storm fans that come to their Swan St restaurant on Friday 8th September at 3.00pm. The number 130 is to celebrate Storm’s 13th consecutive finals appearance.
Simon Crowe, Grill’d founder, said: “As a proud partner of the Melbourne Storm, we are the players’ and nutritionists’ choice throughout the home and away series and finals. We’ve been doing it since 2019, and we’re pretty sure that our burgers have helped them to success. When it comes to healthy burgers, we don’t even have to try, we know we provide 100 per cent natural health ingredients to fuel their bodies. This limited edition burger is just one example of us throwing our support behind one of the sport’s greatest teams.”
Justin Rodski, Melbourne Storm CEO, said: “It’s great to have a partner like Grill’d get behind our boys for the finals, as they have done for the last four years. I know the players love the post-match feed Grill’d provide for them in the sheds and how excited they were to help create the Storm burger in 2021, but this is taking the partnership to a new level creating a limited edition purple bun!”
Event Details
Date: Friday 8th September
Time: 3.00pm-5.00pm (or until stock runs out)
Restaurant Location: Grill’d Swan St, Richmond, Melbourne, VIC
T&Cs:
· Available between 3pm and 5pm in store at Grill’d Swan Street on 8 September 23 only.
· Limited to first 130 customers, while stocks last.
· Limit one per customer.
· Not available in conjunction with any other offer or discount.
· Offer is not redeemable for cash, cannot be redeemed against a prior purchase and cannot be transferred.
· Offer is subject to change at any time.
