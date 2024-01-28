“A Match Made In Heaven”: Compare The Market Expands Its Offering With New Home Loan Service
It’s a meericle! Financial comparison website, Compare the Market has launched its digital-first home loan service with a heavenly campaign uniting its beloved meerkats and property expert Andrew Winter.
Home Loan Heaven offers a new way for Australians to compare, apply and settle a home loan, without the hassle of endless paperwork.
Seven new TV commercials beam light on the platform’s smart features – including free credit scores, suburb and property reports – and lift the clouds on the application process.
Compare the Market chief marketing officer, Andrew Holt, said the new home loan offering marked an exciting step-change for Australia’s favourite comparison website.
“You shouldn’t need to move heaven and earth to find a great mortgage rate, which is why our new end-to-end service uses smart tech to make the application process simple,” Holt said.
“With a wide range of lenders – including the ‘Big Four’ banks and competitive challengers – we take the hassle out of research and provide the best rates based on your specific circumstances”.
“We’re digital-first with a human touch to ensure your most important asset is handled with the utmost care. Our new integrated campaign for Home Loan Heaven heralds a place beyond compare”.
Compare the Market property expert Andrew Winter, who stars in the new campaign, said Compare the Market and home loans were a match made in heaven. “I’ve been doing property for decades and it’s not often someone comes in and completely changes the game,” Winter said.
“We all know refinancing could save us thousands, but too often, the thought of admin and paperwork scares people off. That’s why I’m so thrilled to be part of Compare the Market’s mission, to make applying for a home loan divine – it’s fast, easy, and accessible”.
“We all could use an angel on our shoulder when it’s time to refinance – but Aleksandr and Sergei are surely the next best thing”.
The integrated campaign for Home Loan Heaven will appear across commercial television, including BVOD, as well as audio, out-of-home and digital display from 28 January 2024.
