“A Different Flavour Of Melbourne Cup”: Nine’s Plans To Shake Up The Race That Stops The Nation

As Nine prepares to debut its coverage of the Melbourne Cup Carnival, the network is promising a shake-up in how Australians experience this iconic event. This year, Nine is taking the reins, and in an exclusive interview, the network’s managing director, Matt James, revealed plans that could redefine the Melbourne Cup for a new generation.

Fresh off the back of its highly successful Olympics coverage, Nine is bringing that same innovative energy to the Melbourne Cup. The network is focused on delivering an experience that respects the race’s traditions and introduces fresh elements to engage a broader audience.

“Hopefully what we’re doing in the Olympics gives a sense of where we can take the Melbourne Cup Carnival,” said James. “We’re still finalising logistics, but we’re looking at how we can use our broadcasting strengths to create a much more vibrant and engaging experience”.

Nine plans to leverage its vast media assets, from streaming and on-demand services to its extensive publishing and audio platforms, ensuring that every aspect of the Melbourne Cup is covered in depth. “We’ll be bringing very different personalities to the Melbourne Cup Carnival, which will be a lot of fun,” James hinted. While details remain under wraps, it’s clear that Nine intends to introduce a diverse range of voices and perspectives to the event, including potentially some of Australia’s Olympians.

Expanding Beyond The Track

One of the standout changes viewers can expect is a deeper dive into the culture and atmosphere surrounding the Melbourne Cup. Nine is setting up in unique locations, including one close to the famous Birdcage, to provide a more immersive experience for viewers at home. By giving audiences a behind-the-scenes look at the festivities, Nine aims to make the event feel more accessible and engaging.

When asked about the Nup to the Cup movement, James acknowledged that while it is not the responsibility of Nine to step in on the conversations around animal welfare in relation to the cup, they do want to highlight and showcase more of the care and attention given to the horses, something that hasn’t really been highlighted in previous broadcasts. “We’re going to probably be doing a lot more coverage underneath the mounting yard and what goes on,” he said.

The Melbourne Cup isn’t just for punters and fashion enthusiasts; it’s a national event that attracts a diverse audience. Recognising this, Nine plans to cater to everyone, from racing aficionados to those simply enjoying a day off work.

“We’ll have a completely omnichannel presence that will break down all these different elements,” James explained. The coverage will be comprehensive, with cross-promotions across Nine’s shows, publications, and even bespoke content like racing podcasts and specialised audio channels. This approach ensures there’s something for everyone, regardless of their level of interest in the race itself.

A Broader Strategy

For Nine, the Melbourne Cup is more than just a one-off event—it’s part of a broader strategy in the live sports broadcasting landscape. “Sport is so fundamental in terms of particularly live sport and how you bring Australians into your network,” James noted. With major events like the Melbourne Cup, the network can unify audiences and create a sense of national engagement.

As Nine continues to expand its sports coverage, including its commitment to women’s sports through the NRLW and Australian Open, the network is focused on creating immersive experiences that keep audiences engaged year-round. The Melbourne Cup is just the beginning of what promises to be a transformative period for Nine’s sports broadcasting.

With a fresh approach that blends tradition with innovation, Nine is set to revolutionise the Melbourne Cup Carnival. By offering a deeper, more inclusive coverage and utilising its vast media network, Nine aims to make the Melbourne Cup a truly national event that resonates with all Australians. As James put it, “We’re just going to start to create a much more powerful and different flavour of a Melbourne Cup Carnival, without, of course, losing its iconic heritage.”

Nine’s first year of Melbourne Cup coverage is shaping up to be more than just a race—it’s set to be a festival of sport, culture, and entertainment that captures the heart of the nation.