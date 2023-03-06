A Button Click Away From Catastrophe -Tower & Bastion Shine Collaboration

Tower returned to screens last night with the latest execution of its creative platform featuring a mayhem-filled TVC reminding Kiwis they can rest easy knowing Tower has them covered no matter life throws their way.

Bastion Shine drew on the highly relatable insight that in the age of technology, we are all but a wrong button click away from chaos.

The latest iteration in the campaign shows just what can happen when we lose control of our remote controls. We see a couple’s day rapidly unravel when they hit the wrong garage remote button at the worst possible moment – just as their car is entering. Drama unfolds, causing a chain reaction – and a string of insurance claims – as even their dog unwittingly jumps in, adding to the pandemonium.

“We’re excited to share this new chapter of the Tower platform and continue to build on the success of the recent work,” said Richard Maddocks, chief creative officer at Bastion Shine. The spot was directed by Florence Noble from production company EIGHT.

Tower, head of marketing & CX, Michelle Finch added the campaign reinforced the brand’s positioning as a trusted partner for Kiwis’ house, car and contents insurance whenever unexpected events come their way.

“Tower has now been named Canstar’s Car Insurer of the Year and Outstanding Value for two years running, across 2021 and 2022 which provides reassurance that no matter what happens, it’s a good idea to be insured with Tower,” she said.

The campaign launched on Sunday, 5th March on television, alongside supporting channels including digital, social, VOD, radio, and search.

