A Button Click Away From Catastrophe -Tower & Bastion Shine Collaboration

Tower returned to screens last night with the latest execution of its creative platform featuring a mayhem-filled TVC reminding Kiwis they can rest easy knowing Tower has them covered no matter life throws their way.

Bastion Shine drew on the highly relatable insight that in the age of technology, we are all but a wrong button click away from chaos.

The latest iteration in the campaign shows just what can happen when we lose control of our remote controls. We see a couple’s day rapidly unravel when they hit the wrong garage remote button at the worst possible moment – just as their car is entering. Drama unfolds, causing a chain reaction – and a string of insurance claims – as even their dog unwittingly jumps in, adding to the pandemonium.

“We’re excited to share this new chapter of the Tower platform and continue to build on the success of the recent work,” said Richard Maddocks, chief creative officer at Bastion Shine. The spot was directed by Florence Noble from production company EIGHT.

Tower, head of marketing & CX, Michelle Finch added the campaign reinforced the brand’s positioning as a trusted partner for Kiwis’ house, car and contents insurance whenever unexpected events come their way.

“Tower has now been named Canstar’s Car Insurer of the Year and Outstanding Value for two years running, across 2021 and 2022 which provides reassurance that no matter what happens, it’s a good idea to be insured with Tower,” she said.

The campaign launched on Sunday, 5th March on television, alongside supporting channels including digital, social, VOD, radio, and search.

Credits

Client: Tower Insurance

Chief Marketing & Brand Officer: Michelle Finch

Senior Marketing Manager: Kushla Glauser

Marketing Manager: Angela Budd

Marketing Specialist: Natasha Diamond

Agency: Bastion Shine NZ

Chief Creative Officer: Rich Maddocks

Creative team: Phoebe Chetwynd-Talbot, Clementina de Ruiter

Head of Strategy: Andy McLeish

Creative Services Director: Mel Tombs

Traffic Manager: Jessica von Stetten

Senior Content Producer: Pip Mayne

Stills Photographer: Dylan Fraser-List

Managing Director: Toby Sellers

Senior Business Director: Bec Pivac

Business Director: Elsi Gibbs

Head of Design: Danny Carlsen

Designer: Dan Sulit

Production Company: EIGHT

Director: Florence Noble

Executive Producer: Claire Kelly

DOP: Andrew Stroud

Editor: Nathan Pickles

Post Production: Toybox

Colourist: Dave Gibson

VFX | Online: Leoni Willis / Toybox

Post Production Producer: Al McKay

Audio Post / Sound Design

Engineer: Craig Matushka / Liquid Studios

Media: MBM

Client Services Director: Will Tran

Business Director: Tom Reaney

Senior Media Planner/Buyer: Nick Reddish

Digital Director: Denise Tan

Digital Manager: Laxmi Kumar

Search & Performance Media Director: Charlotte Lobo

