72andSunny To Foster Brand Growth With New Strategy Studio

72andSunny has launched its new global client offering, The Strategy Studio, created to provide a consultancy service for clients seeking advice on how to drive growth for their brands and businesses in today’s rapidly changing world.

The Strategy Studio has opened in each of 72andSunny’s global locations, including Sydney, New York, Los Angeles and Amsterdam. The global unit can swiftly tap into international resources to uncover the latest global insights and trends as well as access knowledge gleaned working on 72andSunny’s global roster of past and current client partners, such as Google, adidas, NFL, Adobe, Meta, Amazon, Spotify, TikTok and Activision.

“72andSunny builds modern brands through strategy, advertising and design. We created the Strategy Studio because clients need a deeper level of strategic advice on how to navigate a marketing landscape that’s evolving faster than ever before,” said Ross Berthinussen, 72andSunny ANZ CEO.

“To engage new audiences and drive growth, clients need to be agile and fast to market, but must also understand the often complex, cultural context they are operating within. That’s exactly what our new offering does”.

The Strategy Studio has been set up to help client partners with a range of different strategic challenges that can turbo-charge growth, such as identifying growth audiences, developing foundational brand strategies and go-to-market playbooks.

To lead the global consultancy team 72andSunny have hired two agency alumni, who will work on projects across the agency’s client partners.

Head of consulting, Miné Cakmak, is re-joining the agency from her role as group strategy director at consultancy FNDR, where she helped founders and CEOs shape their brands and businesses. Originally from Istanbul, Cakmak left a career on Wall Street for one in brand building, working at agencies including TBWA/Chiat/Day, Johannes Leonardo, and 72andSunny.

Cakmak is joined by senior strategist Aviva Mann, another 72andSunny alumni. Mann joins from design consultancy Landor & Fitch, where she helped industry leaders such as Meta and Intel simplify complex portfolios and expand into new categories.

“The Strategy Studio works with clients who need upstream thinking,” said Berthinussen. “But we also work with companies that need strategic firepower but not necessarily full-service support, either because they have needs that are bigger than marketing or because they have in-house creative departments”.

The Strategy Studio is launching at a time of huge momentum for 72andSunny, Google’s main advertising and strategy partner in Australia, with recent wins including Stake, MLC and BCF, plus several more new client partners to be announced shortly.