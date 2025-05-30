$375 & Counting: Help B&T’s Aimee Edwards Escape The Clink (And Keep Kids Out Of It)

It’s official: B&T’s Aimee Edwards is trading morning editorial meetings for cold concrete this June. On Friday the 20th, she’ll be locked up at the Yasmar Detention Centre as part of UnLtd’s 2025 Adland Bail Out, a night behind bars to raise awareness and funds for young people caught in Australia’s juvenile justice system.

It’s a powerful cause, with a painfully underwhelming fundraising tally thus far. So far, we’ve raised just $375. Yep, that’s basically less than the cost of one corporate lunch in Surry Hills. At this rate, B&T won’t even be able to afford bail for one journo, let alone help any kids in the process.

Donate to Aimee’s Bail Here!

But here’s the serious bit: this isn’t just about stunts and shackles. The Bail Out asks participants to experience, in a small but sobering way, the harsh reality faced by thousands of kids, many as young as 10, who are still being incarcerated in Australia. They’ll hand over their phones, be fingerprinted and processed, sleep on concrete floors, and hear first-hand accounts from people who’ve lived through the system.

It’s confronting. It’s emotional. And it’s urgently needed.

This year’s Bail Out comes amid renewed pressure to raise the age of criminal responsibility in NSW, which currently sits at a shocking 10 years old. While politicians bicker about whether 13 is too young for social media, kids barely out of Year 4 are still being locked up, disproportionately so in Indigenous communities, and often failed by the very systems meant to protect them.

By donating to Aimee’s bail, you’re not just springing a journo from jail (though she’d really appreciate that too). You’re backing vital early intervention and rehabilitation programs that keep vulnerable kids out of the system altogether.

So dig deep. Share the link. And help us turn $375 into something that can actually make a difference.

Because no journalist should be left behind. And no kid should be locked up at 10.