36 Months Launches Podcast Series Lifting The Veil On Social Media Age Campaign Featuring Wippa & Rob Galluzzo

36 Months co founders Wippa & Rob Galluzzo in Parliament
L-R: Michael 'Wippa' Wipfli and Rob Galluzzo, 36 Months co-founders.

36 Months, the social change movement co-founded by Nova 96.9 Sydney’s Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli, has launched its podcast series, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the campaign that changed Australian social media laws.

Hosted by 36 Months director Greg Attwells, the monthly podcast is dedicated to supporting parents, teachers, and caregivers as they navigate the change in social media legislation.

The podcast is sponsored by KitKat.

“36 Months always had a two-phase plan. One was raising the age of social media citizenship. Phase two was filling the void. This podcast is dedicated to empowering parents, teachers, and caregivers to support teens during that transformative period when they’re off social media to foster resilience, self-esteem, and a sense of belonging. It helps parents explore meaningful ways to fill that void,” Attwells said.

The podcast’s guests include Maggie Dent, Dr Jim Hungerford and Kirra Pendergast.

“The podcast dives into not only the back end of 36 months and the story behind it, but to understand the depth of those important years from 13 to 16. Having people like Maggie Dent on, an expert on this topic for so long, has extraordinary knowledge and is now seeing generational change. When Maggie talks, you hang off every word. Speaking with guests like these makes you feel alright about what you’re doing as a parent too,” Wippa said.

The movement played a critical role in Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s decision to raise the minimum social media age from 13 to 16 after Wippa and co-founder Rob Galluzzo took grieving families, including Charlotte O’Brien’s parents Mat and Kelly, and Robb Evans, father of Liv – both schoolgirls died by suicide attributed to social media issues – to Canberra.

The podcast is available to listen to across all podcast platforms.

