2GB Staff Attacked In Paris

Two 2GB radio technicians have been the target of an attempted robbery in Paris as they were walking back to their accommodation from the International Broadcast Centre ahead of the Olympics kicking off later this week.

Channel Nine’s director of sport, Brent Williams, informed staff of the attack by a group of men in the northeast suburb of Le Bourget. Williams told staff that the assault, which appeared to be an attempted robbery, was “of a serious physical nature”, but the pair were able to get to safety.

The matter has been reported to the authorities, and both staff members have reportedly returned to work.

The news comes just days after a 25-year-old Australian woman was gang raped by a group of five men in the early hours of Saturday morning in the French capital’s famous Montmartre party precinct. This is just one of the many incidents that have occurred in the French capital in the past week, raising serious concerns over the safety of athletes and visitors to the city.

SmartTraveller has marked the entire country as a level two security risk, with visitors being advised to exercise a high degree of caution. At level 2, there are more or higher risks than you would typically find in a large Australian city.

Security experts have warned broadcasters that, despite an increased military and police presence in the capital, criminals will not be stopped from seeking targets of opportunity.

45,000 police and gendarmes and 18,000 soldiers have been deployed to the city, with the fear of an Islamic terror attack growing among organisers. Further protection has been employed during the opening ceremony, including an entire battalion to protect boats carrying athletes.

French Minister for the Interior Gérald Darmanin has warned in a handwritten letter to all of the police officers, firefighters, emergency service personnel and intelligence agents that the task of protecting the games will not be an easy one. “The eyes of the world will be fixed on you…present the most beautiful face of France,” he wrote.