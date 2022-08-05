Thursday TV Wrap: 10’s Dog House Pulls In Big Numbers, But The Commonwealth Games Has Last Bark

Mary Madigan
By Mary Madigan
Seven’s Commonwealth games peaked at 669,000 viewers- honestly, the Pop star turned Swimmer, Cody Simpson, has stolen everyone’s hearts –

Except for my Dad’s heart, because he is completely unaware of Simpon’s singing career and the fact that he used to date Miley Cyrus. He doesn’t realise the transformation Simpson has gone through!

In the news, news: Seven News peaked at 908,000 viewers, while Nine News earned 745,000 viewers.

Nine’s A Current Affair scored 629,000 viewers – Grimshaw, as always, continues to deliver. I hope she gets served caviar on toast every day for breakfast. 

Hot Seat grabbed 380,000 viewers. Tipping Point pulled in 256,000 viewers. 

As per OzTAM’s metro numbers, Seven’s The Chase pulled in 493,000 viewers. 

10’s The Project grabbed 279,000 viewers – and I’m very excited for Sunday’s episode, but also missing Chrissie Swan. 

Dog House Australia pulled in 365,000 viewers – how does anyone work on this show? And not adopt a dog? And by a dog, I mean forty-eight dogs. 

ABC had an intense night with ABC News, netting 563,000 viewers and 7.30 earning 417,000 viewers. Sammy J grabbed 279,000 viewers – Sammy J, Tom Gleeson and Shaun need to team up for a show. 

Out on top was the Seven Network with 38.9 per cent. Nine Network was behind with 24.3 per cent of the daily share. Then ABC Network with 14.9 per cent of the share, followed by the 10 Network with 15.3 per cent. In comparison, the SBS had 7.5 per cent.

