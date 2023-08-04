Yes Campaign Launches $1m Ad Blitz & “Army” Of Grassroots Volunteers

The Yes23 campaign is set to launch an advertising blitz over the coming weeks with a series of spots that focus on the emotional stories of indigenous Australians to make the case for the Voice to Parliament.

The campaign is expected to spend more than $1 million in the coming weeks in its media campaign as part of its biggest digital spend yet. This campaign will be supported by an “army” of 20,000 grassroots volunteers. The campaign’s own research shows that one-third of Australians remain undecided about how they will vote in the referendum.

The other spots in the campaign will focus on language and cultural maintenance across the Kimberley, training of Indigenous healthcare workers in Halls Creek and renal dialysis programs in Alice Springs.

“This is about hearing from Indigenous people in communities about why they want a Voice to Parliament,” said Yes23 campaign director Dean Parkin.

“This is exactly why we need a Voice to Parliament at the national level. These videos demonstrate that when you involve Indigenous people in the development of programs that impact them, you get better results.

“It makes sense that when you get input from people who live and work in these communities and experience issues on a day-to-day basis, you get well-designed policies that can make a practical difference.

“We believe it’s important that Australians hear stories of how listening to local voices within Indigenous communities can lead to practical outcomes and improve lives, which is exactly what this referendum is all about.

“A successful Yes vote later this year will change the game about how policies impacting Indigenous people are developed.

“It will ensure Indigenous people are recognised in our constitution and that they have a seat at the table when laws in areas such as health, housing, jobs and education are being made about them.”

However, Parkin told The Guardian that while he is hopeful that the campaigns will cut through and resonate with Australians, he is aware that the cost of living is the most pertinent and pressing issue for many.

“We understand there are other issues important to people, but we also understand Australians have got big hearts,” he said.

“They’re capable absolutely of wrestling with these very tough issues in their day-to-day lives and also getting behind a uniting moment.”

However, the Yes campaign has come under serious scrutiny recently. It emerged in July that the campaign was spending almost $300,000 on social media adverts per month and $10 million on advertising across all media.

Coalition MPs have said that the Yes23 campaign has a significant advantage over the No campaign given its backing from some of Australia’s biggest businesses.

Wesfarmers, BHP and Rio Tinto have all donated $2 million to the Yes campaign and a Reuters poll of Australia’s 30 largest companies found five of the top 10 were funding or were planning to commit funds to the Yes campaign.