B&T’s Counting Down The Greatest Female Focused Ads Ever!

International Women’s Day is upon us and we’re counting down our favourite ads that made us laugh, cry and feel proud to be women.

10 -We’re starting off with “First Moon Party”, not because it’s revolutionary, but it’s relatable and highlights the pressure young girls feel to become women in the first place. “Hi, do you make vagina cakes?”

9- It’s beautiful, it’s empowering, it’s for every women who’s been told she can’t make it.

8- Number eight is a personal favourite, it celebrates Turkish female athletes who clawed for their place in the world and defied all expectations.

7- “Made of gossip and of marmalade. This is what our girls are made of” This one hits home.

6- At the time of year we’re being shoved pink cupcakes down our throats to silence our voices, this ad brings the conversation back to what matters.

5- I’ve been told this one’s good and won awards (gold at Cannes Lions, no biggie) but I couldn’t bring myself to watch it. If you’re one of us squeamish, feel free to skip over, but if not I’ve put it in respectable fifth position for your viewing pleasure. Should it rank somewhere else? I wouldn’t know, I haven’t watched it.

4- “My little baby girl, you’re all grown up now. You used to play house. And now you manage your own house. And your office. I am so proud. And I am so sorry” I am not crying.

3- When did “like a girl” become an insult? We all have a memory where we were dismissed for being a girl. I distinctly remember being told I was good at sport, for a girl. I was also too aggressive and needed to calm down. None of the boys got a similar reaction when they made a body-slam pyramid each break.

I’m glad that Always reframed this phrase, and encouraged us to take ownership over what it means to be a girl.

2- Who can forget the iconic Dove real beauty sketches? I remember watching this as a young woman and it struck a chord. This is one of those once in a blue moon occasions where a campaign can touch a heart and alter one’s self-perception.

1- Honouring the unsung heroes behind every success, first place goes to P&G for “Thank you mom”. Now if you haven’t already, go wish your mom happy International Women’s Day.

Feature image source: Youtube/@Nikewomen